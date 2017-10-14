Volvik launch special Christmas edition golf balls

Already looking for potential stocking fillers for Christmas? Volvik may just have exactly what you’re looking for.



The brand leader in multi-coloured performance golf balls has introduced a special gift box of four brightly decorated balls to help stockists increase sales over the Christmas period.

The Volvik Christmas edition box features eye-catching Vivid balls in Red, White, Green & Yellow, each with festive decoration around the middle.

“There is sure to be high demand for such a colourful and useful Christmas gift box, so I’d encourage retailers to place their orders as soon as possible,” said Tony Fletcher of Volvik’s UK distributer Brand Fusion International. “The Vivid ball has proved to be very popular with golfers all over the country and these four colours are perfect for Christmas sales.”

“The Vivid is the fastest-selling ball I’ve ever had in my pro shop,” added Jon Newham from Mapperley Golf Club in Nottingham. “The novelty of the coloured ball hasn’t worn off and it’s great to see the Christmas edition pack on its way.

The Vivid is the world’s first matte-finish coloured golf ball. The three-piece ball provides longer distance for golfers with slower swing speeds looking for softer feel and consistent flight. It has a RRP of £39 per dozen and comes in other colours including two shades of orange, blue and pink.

Volvik Christmas edition balls

Available: Now

Price: £15.99

More info:volvik.com