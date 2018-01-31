Volvik VIVID Lite & VIVID Soft balls: The lowdown

Do you love Volvik’s multi-coloured performance golf balls? If so, there’s good news as the brand has expanded its highly successful VIVID range.



The VIVID Lite and VIVID Soft offer even greater spin and feel and, unlike the penetrating colours of the pioneering VIVID balls, these both feature new Soft Feel Matte Technology and exclusive Technicolour.

The VIVID Lite offers golfers with a clubhead speed between 50-80mph a mid-high trajectory and improved visibility, resulting in a straighter ball flight and accurate dispersion off the tee.

The 85 compression ball features 322 dimples and also provides mid-high spin to attack the flag and achieve complete control around the green.



The VIVID Soft (below), meanwhile, is an ultra-soft golf ball designed for players with swing speeds between 75-95 mph looking for more shot control.



The powerful spin rate enables golfers to shape their shots with exceptional accuracy and a perfect mid-high ball flight trajectory. The 70 compression ball features a VU-X Urethane Cover with 336 dimples, as well as the Soft Feel Coating to create a stable putting feel.

“The VIVID golf ball has accounted for almost 80% of Volvik sales that have gone well past the million mark in the UK since March last year,” said Nigel Freemantle, managing director of Brand Fusion International, the company distributing Volvik balls in the UK.

“The Lite and Soft lines offer something completely different to the existing VIVID ball, giving players more feel and a lot more spin, as well as the benefit of greater visibility on the course due to the latest distinctive matte finish.”

The new VIVD Lite and VIVID Soft balls join the present Volvik range of VIVID matte-finished balls, composed of the original VIVID and the VIVID XT.



Volvik VIVID Lite and VIVID Soft balls

Available: February 2018

Price: VIVID Lite - £39.99; VIVID Soft - £39.99

Colours: VIVID Lite - Orange, Yellow, Pink, Blue; VIVID Soft - Pink, Green, White

