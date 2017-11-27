Wade Ormsby’s winning WITB: 2017 UBS Hong Kong Open

Wade Ormsby came from one-shot behind the leader on the final day at the UBS Hong Kong Open to claim his first victory on the European Tour.



It was the 37-year old Australian journeyman's 264th start on the European Tour. He first earned full playing privileges on the Tour back in 2004 after coming through Q-School.

Ormsby said, "I didn't think it would take this long but first one's always pretty special.” He continued, “I said at the start of last year, I want to play a Major and win a tournament before my career is done so I've done both those things this year.”

The Titleist brand ambassador has most of the brand's latest gear in the bag, including the 718 MB and CB irons, but still has couple of old school Adams Golf hybrids in his bag that he seems to reluctant to replace.



Wade Ormsby – What’s in the Bag



Driver:Titleist 917D2 (8.5˚)

Fairway Wood:Titleist 917F3 (13.5˚)

Hybrid: Adams Idea Pro (16˚, 21˚)

Irons: Titleist 718 CB (4,5), Titleist 718 MB (6-9)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (48˚, 54˚, 58˚)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5 R

Ball:Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Icon MyJoys

Glove: FootJoy StaSof

