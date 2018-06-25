Wallace and Watson star in double-W weekend for PING

Matt Wallace and Bubba Watson won on opposite sides of the Atlantic yesterday to set up a sensational double-win weekend for PING.



Wallace claimed his second European Tour title of the season at the BMW International Open at Golf Club Gut Laerchenhof.

The 28-year-old Englishman’s final round 65 was good enough for a one-shot victory over Martin Kaymer, Mikko Korhonen and Thorbjorn Olesen.

MORE - Matt Wallace WITB: 2018 Hero Indian Open



Wallace’s iron play was the key to his success. He topped the Greens in Regulation stats for the week, hitting 79.2% of greens for the four rounds. The Englishman currently has a mixed bag of PING irons in his bag, including an i200 3-iron, that he uses as a 2-iron, iBlades in his 6 to 9-irons and a new prototype iron for his 3, 4 and 5 irons.



OPINION - Should tour pros employ their mates as their caddie? Our writers wade in...



Matt Wallace - What's in the bag



Driver: PING G400 LST (8.5˚, Aldila Rogue Silver 70TX)

3-wood: PING G400 (14.5˚, Project X HRXDRS YELLOW 6.5)

Irons: PING i200 (3), Ping Prototype irons (3-5), Ping iBlade (6-9, KBS C-Taper 130X Black Ltd Edition)

Wedges: PING Glide 2.0 Stealth (46˚), Ping Prototype Wedge (52˚,58˚)

Putter: PING Sigma G Darby

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL

Glove: FootJoy ProFLX

Watson, meanwhile, claimed his third PGA Tour title of 2018 courtesy of his third career victory in the Travellers Championship.

The win was the 39-year-old’s 12th on the tour and, in the immediate aftermath, the two-time major winner revealed details of his next big goal.



Bubba’ prodigious length off the tee was one of the keys to his third win at TPC River Highlands. He averaged 311 yards of the tee for the week using his pink PING G400 LST driver, and a staggering 323 yards during the final round.

MORE - Why is Bryson DeChambeau potentially in trouble with the PGA Tour rules people? Find out here...

Bubba’s putting was also on fire during the final round, gaining 1.649 strokes on the rest of the field on the greens using his PING PLD Anser putter.

Bubba Watson: What's in the bag



Driver: PING G400 LST (8.5°)

3-wood: PING G (14.5°)

Irons: PING iBlade (2), Ping S55 (4-PW)

Wedges: PING Glide 2. (52˚, 56˚, 60˚)

Putter: PING PLD Anser

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x



Shoes: G/Fore Disruptor

Glove: G/Fore Collection

