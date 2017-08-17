There are no results available.
Walrus Apparel Unveils New Summer Collection

Gear

Walrus Apparel Unveils New Summer Collection

By David Cunninghame17 August, 2017
This new golf fashion brand has just launched into the world of golf apparel with their 2017 summer collection. The brand’s focus is on delivering unrivalled affordable quality combined with modern stylish designs.

With this collection Walrus Apparel has produced a superb range of golf clothing that utilise the latest fabrics, on trend colours and fit, designed specifically for golf.

A wide selection of high quality polo shirts featuring moisture transfer technology, and are accompanied by performance layering such as the Walrus “Percy and “Finn” Pullovers and “Backham” Puffa Gilet (pictured below). The range delivers the perfect blend of style, comfort and performance.

Shorts and Trousers compliment the range, with colours matching the polo’s , enable complete outfits to be created. The “Antony” shorts (pictured below) and “Eric” golf pant are manufactured with a polyester and spandex mix to offer maximum comfort. Great detailing and branding make these a great addition to the golfing wardrobe.

The brand says it is their "fabric performance, weight, durability ,colour and trims and the attention to detail that truly sets Walrus Apparel apart."

Available: Now
Twitter:@WalrusApparel
More info:walrusapparel.com

