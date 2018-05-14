Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Gear

Webb Simpson WITB: 2018 The Players Championship

By David Cunninghame14 May, 2018
WITB webb simpson The Players Championship
Webb Simpson Witb

Webb Simpson claimed victory at The Player Championship, finishing four shots clear of the chasing pack on 18-under par after starting the final round with a seven shot advantage. 

With this victory, the 32-year-old American’s first in 107 PGA Tour starts, Simpson has moved himself up to eighth in the FedEx cup rankings and 41st in the World.

Simpson’s bag is made up largely of Titleist equipment, including the 917 D2 driver. Simpson is one of the shortest hitters on the PGA Tour and averaged only 280.5 yards off the tee for the week. Simpson did however lead the field in driving accuracy, finding the fairway 82.14% of the time.

Webb Simpson Witb 1

Although Simpson’s accuracy and ball striking were impressive throughout the week, it was his prowess on the greens that played the key role in his victory. Since the anchoring ban came into effect in 2016, the American has struggled to replicate the form he showed with the belly putter, but this week he led the field in strokes gained: putting (plus 9.368).

Simpson uses a 44 inch long Odyssey's Tank Cruiser V Line putter, resting the grip of the putter against his forearm in a similar fashion to fellow American, Matt Kuchar.

Titleist Tour Rep J.J. VanWezenbeeck, said of his set-up: "The biggest thing for Webb is that he doesn’t mind how many headcovers are in his bag. He knows his ball flight with the Pro V1 and each of his clubs." Here is a look at his bag in full:

Webb Simpson – What’s in the bag

Driver:Titleist 917D2 (9.5˚), Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 5X shaft
Fairway woods: TaylorMade 2017 M2 (15˚), Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei CK Pro 70TX shaft, Titleist 913Fd (18˚), UST Mamiya Proforce VTS 8TX shaft
Hybrids: Titleist 913Hd (20˚), Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105X Hybrid shaft, Titleist 915Hd (23.5˚), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft
Irons:Titleist 718 MB(5-PW), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges:Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (54˚), Titleist Vokey Design 2017 Prototype (60˚), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Tank Cruiser V Line Long (44 inches)
Ball:Titleist Pro V1

