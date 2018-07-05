Why the PowaKaddy Compact C2i is every car owner's dream

Following the introduction of the Compact C2 in 2017, PowaKaddy has taken its compact-folding concept onto the next level, with the new Compact C2i.



The Compact C2i boasts PowaKaddy’s Simple-2-Fold mechanism that has proved incredibly popular since its launch last year. In fact, last year’s C2 was PowaKaddy’s fastest selling electric trolley launched in the last four years.

As part of PowaKaddy’s comprehensive range for 2018, the new Compact C2i boasts a number of the brand’s leading technologies, including an all-new 2.8” mid-size full colour widescreen that offers a visually stunning display along with the brand’s renowned Simple-2-Fold mechanism. It can be set up and packed away in just two simple folds, whilst at 9.4kg, it offers one of the lightest options in its product category

In addition to its incredibly simple compact-folding mechanism, the Compact C2i also offers a host of other impressive features. It is powered by PowaKaddy’s innovative Lithium battery – with 18 and 36 hole options both backed by full five-year warranties, while a USB charging port facilitates the charging of GPS devices and smartphones.

Plus there is also a special compartment for balls, tees and pencils, which sits conveniently above the trolley handle for easy access.

An integrated scorecard holder and a soft touch handle can adjust to three different positions to fit the height of the your hand.

The Compact C2 was one of my favourite products of 2017. Its innovative folding mechanism, small folded size and easy-to-use nature was a fantastic combination. It delivered what most of us look for in an electric trolley: practicality and simplicity.

This new C2i is an excellent progression for PowaKaddy in the growing compact trolley category.

Lightweight and once again easy-to-use, the inclusion of a brand new 2.8”, mid-size full colour widescreen display helps set this product apart from its predecessor and offers you even more value for your money. The screen is much clearer, sharper, more readable in bright overhead sun and a lot more fun to use.



Its very small size when folded makes it a dream for someone like me who always seems to have a car boot full to the brim with golf equipment. It takes up very little space and also only takes a few seconds to fold up and down. Ideal if you are in a rush to make it to the first tee.

Although it improves upon the C2, thankfully PowaKaddy has stuck to their simple and easy-to-use design principle. The C2i is without doubt one of the best electric trolleys you’ll find on the market today.



Available: Now

RRP: £599.99

powakaddy.co.uk



