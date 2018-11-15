Wilson Driver vs Driver 2 winner announced

The second season of Wilson’s “Driver vs Driver” TV show has drawn to a close.



The Dragon’s Den-style reality series – broadcast on the Golf Channel and streamed online at DriverVsDriver.com – ended its seven episode run last night.

Fourteen contestants, whose job it was to present innovative driver concepts to the brand, were whittled down until there was just one winner, who received a $250,000 cash prize and the right to lay claim to being the brains behind the new Wilson driver.



• REVIEWED - The Wilson Staff C300 range



• Wilson extends eye-catching Infinite putter line



This time around, that person was Evan Hoffman, an industrial designer with SKLZ, a sports training equipment company.

Hoffman, 27, conceived the Cortex driver, which features the longest sliding weight track in Wilson’s history, with a clubhead largely made of lightweight carbon fibre.

It also features interchangeable weights – one 8g and another 2g – near the toe and heel respectively, whilst Wilson’s Fast Fit hosel system allows you to dial in your preferred ball trajectory by fine-tuning the loft in half-degree increments.

The Cortex edged out the Roswell driver pitched to Wilson by 22-year-old Oregon State University senior Tim Slama.

• Wilson unveils incredibly soft Duo Professional ball



• Wilson DX2 Soft & DX3 Soft Spin balls get 2018 upgrade



Wilson Golf president Tim Clarke – who judged the finalists alongside NHL legend and avid golfer Jeremy Roenick and YouTuber Rick Shiels – described Hoffman’s winning design as “better than any driver Wilson’s ever produced”.

He added: “We are excited to get this driver into the hands of players at all levels of the game.”

That process has already started. The Wilson Cortex is available to buy right now and will come fitted with a one of three Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec shafts and in 9˚, 10.5˚ and 12˚ models.