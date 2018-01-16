There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearWilson DX2 Soft & DX3 Soft Spin balls get 2018 upgrade

Gear

Wilson DX2 Soft & DX3 Soft Spin balls get 2018 upgrade

By Bunkered Golf Magazine16 January, 2018
Wilson Staff Balls
Wilson Dx2 Soft

Wilson Staff has completely redesigned the construction of its popular DX2 Soft and DX3 Soft Spin balls to enhance their performance for the 2018 season.

The well-established DX2 Soft golf ball – credited as the world’s softest ball with its ground-breaking 29 compression - has been given a 3% increase (1.595” diameter) in its core size to generate more ball velocity.

Aimed at the player seeking greater distance, the DX2 Soft also has a new softer and thinner Sodium/Zinc ionomer cover to provide optimum distance and durability. The two-piece construction ball, first introduced ten years ago, still delivers the lowest driver spin rate on the market to aid accuracy off the tee.

The 40 compression DX3 Soft Spin ball is the world’s softest multi-layer golf ball and incorporates a new inner core that generates low spin rate off a driver face.

Read more - Wilson Staff's new 'Power Hole' C300 wood range

Wgwp40700 Dx3 Soft Spin Right Vert

Read more - Wilson Staff unveils revolutionary C300 irons

The DX3 Soft Spin produces the longest driver distance and softest compression of any three-piece Surlyn golf ball, along with a new and responsive HPF blend mantle and softer Surlyn cover for increased spin on approach shots.

“The reconstruction of both the DX2 Soft and DX3 Soft Spin golf balls has produced incredible performance statistics measured against similar golf balls on the market,” said Frank Simonutti, global director of innovation for Wilson Golf Balls.

“Every Wilson Staff DX ball is the world’s softest compression ball in its category and continues to be at the forefront of golf ball technology.”

The dimple depths of both the DX2 Soft and DX3 Soft Spin balls have been adjusted to make them shallower and they feature the new 302SL-H Dimple Pattern (~5.7% shallower dimples) for higher trajectory and longer distance.

Wilson DX2 Soft & DX3 Soft Spin balls

Available: Now
Price: DX2 Soft - £19.99; DX3 Soft Spin - £27.99
wilson.com
@WilsonGolfUK

Related Articles - Wilson Staff

Related Articles - Balls

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

-

Golf News

Sky Sports extends Masters TV deal
The Masters

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

EXCLUSIVE Abu Dhabi with Rory, DJ & co ‘surreal’, says PGA pro
Tom Buchanan

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy plays down heart irregularity
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

PGA Tour pro ‘embarrassed’ by anti-doping violation
Brad Fritsch

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy puts $13m Florida home up for sale
Pics

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Does lifting weights increase chance of injury for golfers?
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

17 pros who will set the golf world alight in 2018
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

EXCLUSIVE 'I don't see slow play as a problem massively' - Howell
david howell

By Martin Inglis

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
How to control your distances
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
play button
Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below