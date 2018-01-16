Wilson DX2 Soft & DX3 Soft Spin balls get 2018 upgrade

Wilson Staff has completely redesigned the construction of its popular DX2 Soft and DX3 Soft Spin balls to enhance their performance for the 2018 season.



The well-established DX2 Soft golf ball – credited as the world’s softest ball with its ground-breaking 29 compression - has been given a 3% increase (1.595” diameter) in its core size to generate more ball velocity.

Aimed at the player seeking greater distance, the DX2 Soft also has a new softer and thinner Sodium/Zinc ionomer cover to provide optimum distance and durability. The two-piece construction ball, first introduced ten years ago, still delivers the lowest driver spin rate on the market to aid accuracy off the tee.

The 40 compression DX3 Soft Spin ball is the world’s softest multi-layer golf ball and incorporates a new inner core that generates low spin rate off a driver face.



The DX3 Soft Spin produces the longest driver distance and softest compression of any three-piece Surlyn golf ball, along with a new and responsive HPF blend mantle and softer Surlyn cover for increased spin on approach shots.

“The reconstruction of both the DX2 Soft and DX3 Soft Spin golf balls has produced incredible performance statistics measured against similar golf balls on the market,” said Frank Simonutti, global director of innovation for Wilson Golf Balls.

“Every Wilson Staff DX ball is the world’s softest compression ball in its category and continues to be at the forefront of golf ball technology.”

The dimple depths of both the DX2 Soft and DX3 Soft Spin balls have been adjusted to make them shallower and they feature the new 302SL-H Dimple Pattern (~5.7% shallower dimples) for higher trajectory and longer distance.

Wilson DX2 Soft & DX3 Soft Spin balls

Available: Now

Price: DX2 Soft - £19.99; DX3 Soft Spin - £27.99

wilson.com

@WilsonGolfUK