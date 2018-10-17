search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearWilson extends eye-catching Infinite putter line

Gear

Wilson extends eye-catching Infinite putter line

By David Cunninghame17 October, 2018
Wilson Staff Infinite putters Wilson Putters Gear Padraig Harrington New Gear
Infinite Bucktown

Wilson Staff is adding three new models to its Infinite putter range for 2019, with each of the new models continuing the tradition of being named after landmarks and neighbourhoods in the brand’s home city of Chicago.

The three new putters join the six other Wilson Staff Infinite models, including the ‘South Side’ used exclusively by three-time major champion Padraig Harrington for the past four seasons.

Available this month, the ‘Bucktown’ is a fang-mallet style model that features a double bend in the shaft towards the head to balance the face at impact, while the ‘West Loop’ is a wide-profile blade style putter with a straight down shaft.

• Wilson's 'Driver vs Driver 2.0' is the reality TV show for golfers

Coming early next year is the ‘L’, a mallet-style putter with a square head and straight shaft.

Infinite Bucktown 2

The Infinite range features counterbalance technology, which combines a heavier head and grip weights, moving the balance point closer to the hands for a smoother and more controlled putting stroke.

• Yes, the rust on these Wilson wedges is deliberate

A new grip includes an oversize design construction to provide a stable feel and limits rotation during stroke. The heavy grip (104 grams) helps create the counter-balanced putter feel.

Bucktown Womens

“We continue to expand and improve this popular Infinite putter range year-on-year and the 2019 range now has a better balance of blade and mallet style options,” said Wilson global commercial director, Doug Wright.

• VIDEO REVIEW - Check out what we thought of the C300 range from Wilson Staff

The 2019 range also features a black anti-glare finish to accentuate the sight lines that have been stripped back to improve alignment at address. The Double-Milled Face that promotes consistent impact, roll and distance control also features the famous Wilson Staff shield in the striking, modern appearance.

Infintie Westloop Infinite Westloop 2

In addition, the Infinite series includes the ‘Windy City’, ‘Bean’ and ‘Bucktown’ models in a trendy Glacier Blue and white-coloured women’s option, designed to fit female specifications and characteristics.

Price:£99

Related Articles - Wilson Staff

Related Articles - Putters

Related Articles - Gear

Related Articles - Padraig Harrington

Related Articles - New Gear

Golf News

Imminent closure facing English club in 'dire straits'
Gutsy Richie Ramsay retains European Tour card
Pros' European Tour futures hanging in the balance
WATCH - Robert MacIntyre holes monster eagle to boost card bid
Brooks Koepka: I dreamed of this as a kid

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
Good fundamentals are key to a good golf swing
Watch
play button
A very individual golf swing and lesson
Watch
play button
Don’t get stuck on the downswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow