Wilson extends eye-catching Infinite putter line

Wilson Staff is adding three new models to its Infinite putter range for 2019, with each of the new models continuing the tradition of being named after landmarks and neighbourhoods in the brand’s home city of Chicago.



The three new putters join the six other Wilson Staff Infinite models, including the ‘South Side’ used exclusively by three-time major champion Padraig Harrington for the past four seasons.

Available this month, the ‘Bucktown’ is a fang-mallet style model that features a double bend in the shaft towards the head to balance the face at impact, while the ‘West Loop’ is a wide-profile blade style putter with a straight down shaft.



Coming early next year is the ‘L’, a mallet-style putter with a square head and straight shaft.

The Infinite range features counterbalance technology, which combines a heavier head and grip weights, moving the balance point closer to the hands for a smoother and more controlled putting stroke.



A new grip includes an oversize design construction to provide a stable feel and limits rotation during stroke. The heavy grip (104 grams) helps create the counter-balanced putter feel.

“We continue to expand and improve this popular Infinite putter range year-on-year and the 2019 range now has a better balance of blade and mallet style options,” said Wilson global commercial director, Doug Wright.



The 2019 range also features a black anti-glare finish to accentuate the sight lines that have been stripped back to improve alignment at address. The Double-Milled Face that promotes consistent impact, roll and distance control also features the famous Wilson Staff shield in the striking, modern appearance.

In addition, the Infinite series includes the ‘Windy City’, ‘Bean’ and ‘Bucktown’ models in a trendy Glacier Blue and white-coloured women’s option, designed to fit female specifications and characteristics.

Price:£99