Wilson Golf launches incredibly powerful D7 irons

Wilson Golf’s new distance irons combine performance looks with super game improvement benefits through new RE-AKT technology.



The all-new D7 irons couple the thinnest iron face ever produced by the brand with the addition of Power Holes under the umbrella of the new RE-AKT Technology, creating greater ball speeds for longer distances for both centre and off-centre strikes.

The D7 irons have been designed in keeping with the brand’s Feel, Crossover and Distance (F-C-D) system, which meets the scoring needs of every type of golfer. Wilson Staff defines players under these three categories so that club features and benefits can be matched with individual playing styles and abilities.



“The D7 is the longest and best-looking super game improvement range we’ve ever produced,” said Doug Wright, Global Commercial Director at Wilson Golf.



He added: “RE-AKT is a combination of game-enhancing technologies throughout the new D7 range that all add up to delivering greater ball speed, more forgiveness and control to make the game more enjoyable.”

Wilson has leveraged its Power Holes technology – first launched on the successful C200 irons and refined in the more recent D300 family –to help generated more speed and distance.



A third row has been added to the longer irons (4-7) to increase the face deflection and contact time between impact, resulting in more energy returning to the ball when struck.

A double row is featured on the 8 and 9 irons, while a single row is featured on the PW & GW to allow for more control with the scoring clubs.

“Once again, we have taken Power Hole Technology to the next level by increasing the ball speed where it’s needed most on longer irons, then controlled the energy that’s returned to the ball on shorter irons where precision and feel is required,” said Jon Pergande, Global Innovation Manager at Wilson Golf.



One of the key improvements with this new range of irons comes in the shape of new design aesthetics, which includes straighter lines; a cleaner topline; and improved weighting.

“We had two primary goals when we were improving the weighting of the D7 irons,” explained Jon.

He continued, “the first was to improve the mass properties through the set, which we did by cleaning the topline to enable us to push the weight lower on the club head. The second was to push the weight towards the heel and toe to elevate the MOI (Moment of Inertia). This resulted in a 10% increase in MOI over previous distance irons.”

Available: Mid January 2019

Price: £469 (5-SW) for steel shafts (available left handed) and £599 for graphite shafts (5-SW).