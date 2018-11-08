Wilson launches incredibly soft Duo Professional golf ball

Wilson’s brand new Duo Professional golf ball is the lowest compression urethane ball in the world and has been engineered to deliver incredible distance with a tour-level of soft feel and control.



Wilson, a pioneering brand when it comes to low compression golf ball technology, has released the all-new Duo Professional as a replacement for the popular DX3 Urethane.



• Wilson extends eye-catching Infinite putter line

• How you can watch Wilson Driver vs Driver 2

The new ultra-thin urethane cast cover provides a soft feel, along with 6-10% higher spin on iron shots for improved control on full approach shots and around the greens. Not only that, Wilson also says that the new cover is more durable than before and less likely to scuff.

The re-engineered 60 compression 3-piece ball incorporates a seamless 362-dimple pattern that has improved the aerodynamics for longer distance and a more efficient trajectory.

Following on from the massive success of Wilson’s matte coloured Optix range, the Duo Professional will also be available in green, yellow and orange colours to go along with the standard gloss white option.

“The Duo professional flies as long or longer than any other 3-piece ball in the industry today,” said Frank Simonutti, Global Director of Golf Ball innovation at Wilson Golf.”



• WATCH - Wilson Staff C300 review



He added: “Our aim with the Duo professional is to give golfers the best-feeling ball and experience tour-level performance on the course. Mixed with a low compression and a seamless dimple pattern, the Duo Professional offers golfers a desired soft feel around the green without sacrificing power and distance.”

The new ball joins the DX2 Soft and DX3 Soft Spin in the Wilson golf ball family. The DX2 Soft, credited as the world’s softest ball with its ground-breaking 29 compression, is designed for the distance player seeking less spin off the tee and soft feel around the greens.



• Wilson DX2 Soft & DX3 Soft Spin balls get 2018 upgrade

The 2-piece construction, first introduced in 2008, delivers the lowest driver spin rate on the market to aid accuracy off the tee while the 302-dimple pattern produces a consistent ball flight and its firm cover generates a higher trajectory to benefit long approaches to the green.

The 40 compression DX3 Soft Spin golf ball, regarded as the softest multilayer ball, incorporates similar distance and soft feel characteristics as the DX2 Soft, but with the added benefit of more greenside control and spin. The 3-piece construction adds an inner-cover made from a soft DuPont HPF material that increases spin on mid-to-short irons and offers greater protection on the outside to enhance distance.

Available: Now

Price: £29.99