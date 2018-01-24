Wilson Staff FG Tour PMP wedges: Rusty look added

Wilson Golf has added a ‘rusty’ model to its latest line-up of wedges based on the soft 8620 Carbon Steel used on its popular FG Tour V6 irons.



The Wilson Staff FG Tour PMP-RAW finish wedge incorporates the same head shape as the existing Oil Can and Tour Frosted PMP models, but since the RAW version is not plated, it will rust over a period of time for a classic look.

A number of PGA Tour and European Tour pros have a PMP wedge in their bags this season and, from the extensive feedback, the same 8620 Carbon Steel has been used in the RAW finish, producing a softer feel and more spin, while reducing any glare.

“Even though it’s been 25 years since the first ‘rusty’ wedge, we see an exciting future mixing classic looks with modern technology,” said Jon Pergande, global innovation manager at Wilson Golf.

Read more - Wilson DX2 Soft & DX3 Soft Spin balls get 2018 upgrade



Read more - Check out the Wilson FG Tour V6 irons



“Wilson Staff has great heritage in wedges in general, not only with its record number of Major wins, but working with Gene Sarazen back in 1933, the man known as the inventor of the modern sand wedge.

“Our latest research on Tour has convinced us to use the RAW material as it produces excellent performance and creates the vintage look,” he added.

The PMP (Precision Milled Performance) - wedges include maximum volume HM grooves for spin on full shots, laser etched Micro Spin Lines for increased spin and control on partial shots plus a perfectly flat, milled face for greater consistency.

Three sole designs – Traditional, Tour Grind and Wide – offer golfers numerous loft, lie and bounce variables, with as many as 97 unrivalled playability options available through custom fitting.

Wilson Staff FG Tour PMP-RAW wedges

Available: Now

Price: Tour Frosted - £79; RAW - £89; Oil Can - £99

wilson.com/golf

@WilsonGolfUK