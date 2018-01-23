Wilson Staff INFINITE putters boast new look

Wilson Golf has redesigned its popular range of INFINITE putters with six new models, each with eye-catching design features on the head and grip for a thoroughly modern new look.



The new putters – three blade and three mallet – are all named after landmarks and neighbourhoods in the brand’s home city of Chicago – Windy City, Lake Shore, Michigan Ave, Grant Park, South Side and The Bean.

Featuring exclusive Counterbalance Technology, the putters combine a heavier head and grip weights, moving the balance point closer to the hands for a smoother and more controlled putting stroke.

The South Side model has been used exclusively by three-time major champion Padraig Harrington for the past three seasons, helping him win the 2015 Honda Classic and 2016 Portugal Masters.

“The INFINITE putter range is now very much an established part of the Wilson Staff brand that features Tour winning technology,” said global commercial director, Doug Wright.

“The new range has a standout design based on feedback from our Wilson Advisory Staff members which really catches the eye from the grip, all the way to the finer details on the head.”

The latest range of putters also feature a black anti-glare finish to accentuate the sight lines that have been stripped back to improve alignment at address. The Double-Milled Face that promotes consistent impact, roll and distance control also features the famous Wilson Staff shield in the striking appearance.



Another exclusive design feature is the new Wilson Staff Counterbalance putter grip. The perforated pattern and oversize design construction provides an improved and stable feel and limits rotation during the stroke. The heavier (104g) grip helps create the counterbalanced feel.

The new grips, as well as the headcovers, come in a strong black and white colour contrast with standout attention to detail highlighted in the brand’s traditional Red colourway.

In addition, the INFINITE series includes the Windy City model in a trendy Glacier Blue and white-coloured women’s option, designed to fit female specifications and characteristics.

Wilson Staff INFINITE putters

Available: Now

Price: All models £95

wilson.com/golf

@WilsonGolfUK