Wilson Staff introduce revolutionary C300 irons

Wilson Staff’s new C300 and C300 Forged irons take the brand’s exclusive FLX Face Power Hole technology to the next level with the introduction of a double row of Power Holes on the sole.



The brand that has won more Major victories with its irons than any other (61), has designed the C300 irons for mid-low handicap golfers to dramatically increase distance and their ability to shape approach shots.



The C300 irons feature Power Holes around the entire club head to minimise contact between the body and face, providing maximum flex and expanding the sweet spot for greater ball speeds across the entire hitting surface.

Just like its predecessor, the C200 iron, 76% of the thin face of the new iron is free from the body of the club and is once again filled with TE031 Urethane material to provide feel and distance.

Pioneering the double row of Power Holes featured on the sole of the club head (five Power Holes), the C300 iron incorporates two on the toe and three across the topline to showcase the visible 360° FLX Face™ Technology.



Wilson Staff claims the double row of Power Holes around the entire head increases face deflection by 58%, adding an extra seven yards of distance.

Providing more playability with ultimate distance technology, the C300 irons also include a new high-strength 17-4 welded face construction, along with the exclusive Hosel Adjustability feature that’s not visible at address and facilitates bending for loft and lie to attain the perfect custom fit.

“Our original innovation of Power Holes proved so popular with the mid-low handicap golfers, that and we wanted to take the technology even further,” said Jon Pergande, Global Innovation Manager at Wilson Golf.

He added: “The entire first row of Power Holes on the sole, flex into the second row at impact creating a spring effect resulting in more distance combined with the feel of being able to shape shots. We’ve also changed the design of the irons following Tour player feedback developed within our Crossover system that enables golfers to up their game.”

C300 Forged irons



The C300 Forged iron is the first to use Power Holes and FLX Face™ technology in a 8620 Carbon Steel Construction.

Like the C300 iron, the Forged version is available in 3-GW and features five Power Holes in a double configuration on the sole (3-8 iron only), but only one on the toe and no visible FLX Face™ Technology on the topline. The set-up of the Power Holes increases Face Deflection by 27% and adds an extra seven yards of distance.

“The C300 Forged is for the aspirational golfer demanding confidence at address while allowing creative shot making, backed-up by the forgiveness of the FLX Face™ Technology,” said Jon.

He continued, “Inspired by our Tour player irons and made out of the same 8620 Carbon Steel, we’re expecting the C300 Forged to make a real impact in the game-player irons section.”



Available: January 22, 2018

Price: C300 irons (4-PW steel) £599, C300 Forged irons (4-PW steel) £699

Spec: C300 irons - 3-GW, Shafts: KBS Tour 90 steel, Fujikura Speeder Pro 58i graphite

C300 Forged irons - 3-GW, Shafts: KBS Tour 105 steel, Fujikura Pro 85 graphite

More info:wilson.com

Twitter:@WilsonGolfUK