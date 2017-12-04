There are no results available.
Wilson Staff's new 'Power Hole' C300 wood range

Gear

Wilson Staff’s new ‘Power Hole’ C300 wood range

By David Cunninghame04 December, 2017
Wilson Staff Wilson C300 Drivers Fairway Woods Hybrids New Gear
C300 Driver

The new Wilson Staff C300 woods range incorporates pioneering technology included in the brand’s most popular iron range in recent years.

Engineered for the Crossover player, identified as a mid-to-low handicapper, the brand believes that this new range, featuring FLX Face Power Hole Technology, is its best ever, offering incredible adjustability, forgiveness and distance.

Power Holes are located on the sole and crown of the head on the C300 driver and all the way around the head on the fairway wood and hybrid clubs, expanding the sweet spot for greater ball speeds across the entire hitting surface.

C300 Driver Exploded

The driver’s eye-catching Deep Matte Red finish features four power holes – two on the sole and two on the crown – spaced towards the heel and toe of the 460cc club head.

Wilson Golf claims this feature increases the overall Face Deflection and adds seven yards in extra distance. The heel and toe Power Holes combined with new Reactive Face Technology provide greater balance performance across the entire club face.

C300 Driver Address

It isn’t just extra ball speed and forgiveness that this driver offers however. Wilson’s Green Means GO! Fast Fit Technology 3.0 enables players to make quick adjustments by eliminating the need to remove the club head from the shaft.

The six-way adjustable hosel covers loft settings from 8° to 14° in half degree increments allowing players to attain the ideal lie and face angle.

C300 Driver Adjustable

To help dial in our ball flight even more there is a new Multi-Fit Adjustability 3.0 system of weights on the sole. By altering the placement of the two, six gram weights and single two gram weight, you can choose from a natural, draw or fade bias, allowing complete shot shape control.

This new system, combined with the hosel and loft options, means there a possible 54 unique head set-ups, making it one of the most adjustable on the market.

The C300 wood range provides golfers with added confidence at address, but with the added ability to create desired shots with maximum distance.

- Jon Pergande, Global Innovation Manager at Wilson Golf

“We’re delighted to be the first brand to offer Power Hole technology in a wood as well as an iron range and believe it will prove to be a game changer in the game of golf,” said Jon Pergande, Global Innovation Manager at Wilson Golf.

He added: “Our research showed visible technology made a huge difference at the impact position on the irons and adding it into the C300 wood range provides golfers with added confidence at address, but with the added ability to create desired shots with maximum distance.”

Fairway woods and Hybrids

C300 Fairway Wood

The fairway woods and hybrids feature much of the same technology as the driver. Power holes are again located around the clubhead, with two on the crown and four on the sole and toe, creating a larger sweet spot on the face for maximum forgiveness on off-centre strikes.

A Carpenter Custom 455 Stainless Steel face insert combines with the Power Holes and FLX FACE Technology to increase face deflection by 5% across the entire clubhead resulting in increased ball speeds and distance.

C300 Hybrid

Both feature Fast Fit Technology 3.0 technology in the hosel, along with Multi-Fit Adjustability 3.0 that includes the same weight options as the driver for the fairway woods and two settings in the hybrids allowing you to choose from either a draw or neutral bias.

Available: January 22, 2018
Price: Driver £349, Fairway wood £219, Hybrid £199
Spec: Driver - 9°, 10.5°, 12.0°. (LH 10.5°), Shaft: Fujikura Speeder Pro 58
Fairway Wood - 13.5°, 15°, 18° (LH 15°, 18°), Shaft: Fujikura Speeder Pro 68 
Hybrid - 17°, 20°, 23° (LH 20°, 23°), Shaft: Fujikura Speeder Pro 78h
More info:wilson.com
Twitter:@WilsonGolfUK

