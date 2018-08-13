search
WITB: A look at the clubs that won the US PGA for Brooks Koepka

Gear

WITB: A look at the clubs that won the US PGA for Brooks Koepka

By David Cunninghame13 August, 2018
Brooks Koepka claimed his second major of the year after a commanding display at the US PGA Championship.

The 28-year-old shot a final round 66 at Bellerive to finish two shots clear of Tiger Woods, becoming only the fifth American in history to claim three or more major titles under the age of 29.

• US PGA champ Brooks Koepka driven on by 'haters'

Koepka’s win makes it four majors in a row for Nike athletes and players using a mixed set of clubs. It is also the seventh major championship title in a row for players using either the Titleist Pro V1 or Pro V1x golf balls.

Kopeka’s driving was key to his success at Bellerive. Using his TaylorMade M3 driver, he finished second in the driving distance stats and second in Stokes Gained: Off the tee. It was this combination of length and accuracy off the tee that allowed Koepka to attack the soft greens from close range.

The American’s iron play was also sublime throughout the week. He finished ninth in Stokes Gained: Approach to the green using his Mizuno JPX900 Tour irons.

These irons were designed with Koepka in mind. Mizuno had ambitions of signing Koepka before he signed on as a Nike athlete and decided to design an iron that they thought would help to convince the American to sign with the brand.

Although he signed on as a Nike staffer, Nike’s subsequent exit from the hardware market left the door open for Mizuno. In a fortuitous turn of events, he chose to play with a mixed bag without an equipment contract and made the personal decision to put the irons in the bag anyway.

• Why Nike Golf left the golf equipment making business

One Nike club that has remained in Kopeka’s bag over the last few years, however, is his Vapor Fly Pro 3-iron utility.

He also carries Titleist’s latest Vokey SM7 wedges, the most popular choice on the PGA Tour this season. The American finished the week in a tie for second in the scrambling stats, highlighting just how solid his entire performance was.

As was the case at the US Open in June, Koepka’s putting was once again near flawless in the final round, holing some clutch putts just at the right moments with his Scotty Cameron Tour Only T10 Select Newport 2.

Brooks Koepka - What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M3 460 (9.5˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70TX)

3-wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL (16.5˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80TX)

Utility Iron: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3, Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec X-Flex)

Irons: Mizuno JPX900 Tour (4-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52˚, 56˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Only T10 Select Newport 2

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

