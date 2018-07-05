WITB: Alex Noren goes Rogue to win Open de France

A full complement of Callaway clubs – including the much talked-about Rogue Sub Zero driver – helped propel Alex Noren to victory in the HNA Open de France at Le Golf National and all but lock up his place in the European team for this year’s Ryder Cup match at the same venue.



Noren vaulted up the leaderboard on the final day, recovering from a seven-shot deficit to pip Russell Knox, Julian Suri and Chris Wood to the title by one stroke. The win was Noren’s tenth on the European Tour, and he got there with more than a little help from the Callaway gear in his bag.

The Swede ranked second in Driving Accuracy around the Albatros Course at Le Golf National, hitting 75% of his fairways.

Noren put the Rogue Sub Zero driver in his bag at the beginning of the season and had worked with Callaway’s fitting experts to fine-tune the front and back weights of his Rogue Driver to adjust launch spin, dialling in greater carry distance and roll for more distance.



His Rogue spin characteristics also gave him a tighter dispersion for better accuracy. He also ranked highly (5th) in Greens In Regulation at Le Golf National, courtesy of his Callaway Apex Pro 16 irons and his Mack Daddy 4 wedges.



As a result of his latest win, he has moved to second on the Race To Dubai, 14th on the Official World Golf Ranking and into fifth and fourth on the European and World Points Lists respectively in Ryder Cup qualifying.

Alex Noren – What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero Driver 9°, Orange Tensei 60 TX shaft

Fairways: Callaway Rogue 15°, Diamana D+ 80x shaft

Utility: Callaway Apex Hybrid 18°, Thump T90 shaft

Irons: Callaway Apex Pro 16 Irons (4-9), True Temper Dynamic Gold X 100 shafts

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 Wedges (46°, 50°, 56°, 60°), True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey O-Works #1 Wide

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X