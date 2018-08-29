WITB: Andrea Pavan claims first European Tour win with Callaway

Andrea Pavan finished two shots clear of three-time major champion Padraig Harrington to claim his maiden European Tour title at the D+D Real Czech Masters.



The Italian fired a stunning final round 67 that saw him birdie five of the closing nine holes at Albatross Golf Resort in Prague.



Using a full bag of Callaway and Odyssey products, including the Chrome Soft X Golf Ball, 29-year-old Pavan led the field in putts per green in regulation and ranked second in putts per round using his White Hot Pro V-Line Putter.

Across the four tournament rounds he also averaged 296.9 yards from the tee with his Rogue Sub Zero 9° driver, whilst hitting 80.6% of greens in regulation with his Callaway X Forged ’18 Irons.

The four-time Challenge Tour winner’s 22-under par total set a new tournament record to clinch the €166,660 winner’s cheque and has moved the Italian up to 39th in the season long Race to Dubai rankings.

Andrea Pavan – What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (9˚, Oban Kiyoshi)

Fairway wood: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic Sub Zero (13.5˚, Oban shaft)

Utility: Callaway X Forged UT (18°, True Temper Project X)

Irons: Callaway X Forged ’18 (3-PW, True Temper Project X)

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (52° & 58°, True Temper Project X)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot Pro V-Line

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X