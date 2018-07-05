WITB: Francesco Molinari is a man reborn thanks to Bettinardi

The biggest question mark that has historically hung over Francesco Molinari? His putting.



For years, the Italian has struggled for consistency with the flat-stick. However, since signing a deal with Bettinardi at the tail-end of last year, he has enjoyed a significant upturn in fortunes - and it's paying huge dividends.

First, he won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in May, holding off Rory McIlroy down the stretch.

And last night, he racked up his first-ever PGA Tour victory, with an emphatic win at the Quicken Loans National.

• Tiger aims dig in direction of USGA

• Knox qualifies for Open at Carnoustie



Molinari, 35, matched the course record at TPC Potomac with a 62 in the final round, highlighted by a stretch on the back nine where he played five holes in six-under. That included a stunning 50-foot eagle that converted on the tenth using his Bettinari DASS BBZero putter.

He also led the field in SG: Tee-to-Green and SG: Approach-the-Green using his TaylorMade P750 irons.

Francesco Molinari – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M4 (Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei CK Pro White 60X shaft), 8.5˚

3-wood: TaylorMade M3 (Aldila XTorsion Green 70X shaft), 13˚

5-wood: TaylorMade M4 (Aldila XTorsion Green 70X shaft), 18˚

Irons: TaylorMade P-790 (4-iron; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft), TaylorMade P-750 (5-PW; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (50 and 56˚; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts), TaylorMade Hi-Toe (60˚; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft)

Putter: Bettinardi DASS BBZero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x