On the eve of the final men’s major championship of the season, let’s take a look inside the bags of the top three favourites to claim the US PGA Championship this week.

Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy are all being tipped to hoist the Wanamaker trophy at Bellerive this week. What's more, all three have recently made changes to what is in their bags as they look to add another major title to their impressive CVs.

Let’s take a closer look…