search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearWITB - Louis Oosthuizen claims victory with prototype Ping irons

Gear

WITB - Louis Oosthuizen claims victory with prototype Ping irons

By David Cunninghame10 December, 2018
WITB Louis Oosthuizen South African Open Ping Ping Blueprint Ping G400 Ping Glide Forged Titleist Pro V1x FootJoy Pro S/L
Louis Witb

Louis Oosthuizen claimed his first victory since 2016 at the South African Open using a new set of prototype Ping irons.

The South African claimed his home Open after posting a final round 67 to finish six shots clear of Romain Langasque in second.

• Louis Oosthuizen teases new Ping Blueprint irons

The 2010 Open Champion recently replaced his Ping iBlade irons with the prototype Blueprint irons at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. This was the first time we had seen the new irons and since then the likes of Bubba Watson and Tony Finau have also opted to game the new Blueprint irons.

Blueprint Irons

One of the key’s to the 36-year-old’s victory in Johannesburg was his power from the tee. Using his Ping G400 LST, he averaged 347.8 yards off the tee, ranking eighth for the week in the driving distance stats.

• How PING has become "a serious player" on the golf outerwear scene

Oosthuizen also found his magic touch on the greens with his Ping PLD Voss, finishing third the in putts per GIR stats and second in putter per round, averaging 26.7 putts.

• Review: Do the PING Sigma 2 putters live up to the hype?

The South African also has three of Ping’s Glide Forged wedges in the bag. These wedges were designed using a lot of feedback from tour players, especially Oosthuizen.

Louis Oosthuizen – What’s in the bag

Driver: Ping G400 LST (10˚)
Fairway: TaylorMade M4 (15˚)
Irons: Ping Blueprint prototype irons (3-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged (50˚, 56˚, 60˚)
Putter: Ping prototype PLD Voss
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Shoes: FootJoy Pro SL

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Louis Oosthuizen

Related Articles - South African Open

Related Articles - Ping

Related Articles - Ping G400

Related Articles - Ping Glide Forged

Related Articles - Titleist Pro V1x

Related Articles - FootJoy Pro S/L

Golf News

Tour pro offers $5,000 reward to recover stolen clubs
Don't miss your chance to win EVERY day with the bunkered Advent Calendar
Billy Horschel thinks this controversial rule should be changed
"I was shocked" - Another high-profile player-caddie partnership is over
Is this the ultimate UK golf 'Bucket List'?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple drill to increase your shoulder turn
Callaway
play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow