WITB - Louis Oosthuizen claims victory with prototype Ping irons

Louis Oosthuizen claimed his first victory since 2016 at the South African Open using a new set of prototype Ping irons.



The South African claimed his home Open after posting a final round 67 to finish six shots clear of Romain Langasque in second.

The 2010 Open Champion recently replaced his Ping iBlade irons with the prototype Blueprint irons at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. This was the first time we had seen the new irons and since then the likes of Bubba Watson and Tony Finau have also opted to game the new Blueprint irons.

One of the key’s to the 36-year-old’s victory in Johannesburg was his power from the tee. Using his Ping G400 LST, he averaged 347.8 yards off the tee, ranking eighth for the week in the driving distance stats.



Oosthuizen also found his magic touch on the greens with his Ping PLD Voss, finishing third the in putts per GIR stats and second in putter per round, averaging 26.7 putts.



The South African also has three of Ping’s Glide Forged wedges in the bag. These wedges were designed using a lot of feedback from tour players, especially Oosthuizen.

Louis Oosthuizen – What’s in the bag

Driver: Ping G400 LST (10˚)

Fairway: TaylorMade M4 (15˚)

Irons: Ping Blueprint prototype irons (3-PW)

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged (50˚, 56˚, 60˚)

Putter: Ping prototype PLD Voss

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Pro SL