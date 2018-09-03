search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearWITB: Matt Wallace drives to victory in Denmark

Gear

WITB: Matt Wallace drives to victory in Denmark

By David Cunninghame03 September, 2018
WITB Matt Wallace Made in Denmark European Tour Ping Ping G400 Ping i210 Ping Glide Forged Titleist Pro V1 FootJoy Pro S/L
Matt Wallace Witb Made In Denmark

Matt Wallace claimed his third European Tour title of the season following a dramatic four-man playoff at the Made in Denmark.

The Englishman birdied five of his last six holes to finish alongside Lee Westwood, Jonathan Thomson and Steven Brown on 19 under par. Two birdies on the subsequent playoff holes gave the 28-year-old his fourth career tour title. The win now has Wallace firmly in the conversation when it comes to Thomas Bjorn’s wildcard picks for the Ryder Cup. 

• Thomas Bjorn reveals thinking ahead of Ryder Cup picks announcement
• European Tour pros back peer for Ryder Cup captain's pick

“I've stepped up to the mark and I've shown him exactly what I'm about,” said Wallace.

He continued, “If he doesn't pick me then that's absolutely ﬁne but if he does, he knows he's going to get exactly that in his team.”

Matt Wallace Witb 2 Mi D

Wallace’s game off the tee was sublime throughout the week. Using his Ping G400 LST driver and G400 fairways he finished fifth in the driving distance stats, averaging 309.8 yards off the tee and was also tenth in the driving accuracy stats.

• Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood

It wasn’t simply the Englishman’s driving however that was in top form. Using his Ping Sigma G Darby putter he finished third in the putts per GIR stats, averaging 1.558 putts.

Matt Wallace Witb 3 Mi D

Wallace also has in his bag Ping’s recently released Glide Forged wedges, which deliver a softer feel and a more compact shape than the Glide 2.0 offerings, as well as the all-new i210 irons.

• Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true
• Review: Does the PING Glide Forged wedge live up to its billing?

Matt Wallace – What’s in the bag

Driver: Ping G400 LST (8.5˚, Aldila Rogue Silver 125 70 TX)

Fairway woods: Ping G400 (14.5˚, 20.5˚, Project X Hzrdus Yellow 76 6.5 X)

Irons: Ping i210 (3-5), Ping iBlade (6-9, KBS C-Taper 130X)

Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 (46˚), Ping Glide Forged (52˚, 58˚, KBS C-Taper 130X)

Putter: Ping Sigma G Darby

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: FootJoy Pro S/L

Glove: FootJoy Pro FLX

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Matt Wallace

Related Articles - Made in Denmark

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Ping

Related Articles - Ping G400

Related Articles - Ping i210

Related Articles - Ping Glide Forged

Related Articles - Titleist Pro V1

Related Articles - FootJoy Pro S/L

Golf News

WATCH: Pro misses 17th hole tap-in; loses tournament by one
Who will be the Ryder Cup captain's picks? Here are the contenders...
Thomas Bjorn reveals thinking ahead of Ryder Cup picks announcement
European Tour pros back peer for Ryder Cup captain's pick
Tyrrell Hatton pranks his Rangers supporting caddie on Old Firm day

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple drill to increase your shoulder turn
Callaway
play button
The keys to a good rhythm
Watch
play button
Get the basics right
Watch
play button
How to effectively compress the golf ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow