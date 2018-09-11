WITB: New Cleveland wedge helps Keegan Bradley end six-year drought

Keegan Bradley defeated the newly crowned world No.1, Justin Rose, on the first playoff hole at the BMW Championship to claim his first PGA Tour title in over six years.



The American fired a final round 64 at a rain soaked Aronomick Golf Club to finish tied with Rose on 20-under par. Both players missed the green on the first playoff hole, with Rose failing to get up and down, handing Bradley his long awaited fourth PGA Tour win.



The 32-year-old led the field in total birdies, carding 28 in total. He was able to set up so many birdie chances throughout the week courtesy of his stellar iron play. Using a mix of Srixon’s Z 45 iron range, first released in 2014, Bradley finished the week 11th in Strokes Gained: Approach to the green.

A recent addition to Bradley’s bag is the all-new Cleveland RTX 4 wedge. He currently uses a 58˚ model with the LOW grind option. The win marks the first on the PGA Tour for new RTX 4 wedges.

Bradley said: “What I love about this wedge is the sole in the bunker. It doesn’t dig in too much, and I’m able to really clip the ball and put a lot of spin on it.”



Although his iron play was excellent and his wedge play solid, it was Bradley’s work with the short stick that stood out most. Few players were as badly affected by the anchoring ban in 2016 as much as the American. Unfortunately, the ban also coincided with swing issues, leading to and a serious downturn in form.

Bradley eventually settled on the same arm-lock putting method as used by Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson, both of whom were also impacted by the ban. This new method and a resurgence in his long game has brought the 2011 PGA champion out of the doldrums and back into the spotlight.

He was first in Stokes Gained: Putting at Aronomick and averaged an astounding 1.537 putts per hole with his Odyssey Works Versa 1W prototype.

Keegan Bradley – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 (10.5˚, Graphite Design Tour AD IZ-6X)

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M4 HL (16.5˚, Project X HZRDUS Smoke 80 6.5)

Hybrid: Callaway Apex 3 Hybrid (20˚ Project X Even Flow Blue 85 6.5)

Irons: Srixon Z U45 (3), Srixon Z 745 (4-9), Z 945 (PW, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120X)

Wedges: Cleveland RTX-3 proto (52˚), Cleveland RTX-4 (58˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold S400)

Putter: Odyssey Works Versa 1W prototype

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV