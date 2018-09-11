search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearWITB: New Cleveland wedge helps Keegan Bradley end six-year drought

Gear

WITB: New Cleveland wedge helps Keegan Bradley end six-year drought

By David Cunninghame11 September, 2018
WITB Keegan Bradley PGA Tour BMW Championship FedExCup Aronimink Golf Club Srixon Cleveland RTX4 cleveland wedges Srixon Z-STAR TaylorMade M2 Callaway APEX Odyssey
Bradley Witb Main

Keegan Bradley defeated the newly crowned world No.1, Justin Rose, on the first playoff hole at the BMW Championship to claim his first PGA Tour title in over six years.

The American fired a final round 64 at a rain soaked Aronomick Golf Club to finish tied with Rose on 20-under par. Both players missed the green on the first playoff hole, with Rose failing to get up and down, handing Bradley his long awaited fourth PGA Tour win.

• How, where and when to watch the 2018 Ryder Cup on television

• WATCH: Rory & Co prank Ryder Cup captain Bjorn

The 32-year-old led the field in total birdies, carding 28 in total. He was able to set up so many birdie chances throughout the week courtesy of his stellar iron play. Using a mix of Srixon’s Z 45 iron range, first released in 2014, Bradley finished the week 11th in Strokes Gained: Approach to the green.

Keegan Bradley Witb 2

A recent addition to Bradley’s bag is the all-new Cleveland RTX 4 wedge. He currently uses a 58˚ model with the LOW grind option. The win marks the first on the PGA Tour for new RTX 4 wedges.

• Review: Cleveland RTX 4 wedges are ‘the complete package’

Bradley said: “What I love about this wedge is the sole in the bunker. It doesn’t dig in too much, and I’m able to really clip the ball and put a lot of spin on it.”

• Jim Furyk has completed his Ryder Cup team with fourth and final pick - but who got the nod?

Although his iron play was excellent and his wedge play solid, it was Bradley’s work with the short stick that stood out most. Few players were as badly affected by the anchoring ban in 2016 as much as the American. Unfortunately, the ban also coincided with swing issues, leading to and a serious downturn in form.

Keegan Bradley Witb

Bradley eventually settled on the same arm-lock putting method as used by Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson, both of whom were also impacted by the ban. This new method and a resurgence in his long game has brought the 2011 PGA champion out of the doldrums and back into the spotlight.

He was first in Stokes Gained: Putting at Aronomick and averaged an astounding 1.537 putts per hole with his Odyssey Works Versa 1W prototype.

Keegan Bradley – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 (10.5˚, Graphite Design Tour AD IZ-6X)

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M4 HL (16.5˚, Project X HZRDUS Smoke 80 6.5)

Hybrid: Callaway Apex 3 Hybrid (20˚ Project X Even Flow Blue 85 6.5)

Irons: Srixon Z U45 (3), Srixon Z 745 (4-9), Z 945 (PW, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120X)

Wedges: Cleveland RTX-3 proto (52˚), Cleveland RTX-4 (58˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold S400)

Putter: Odyssey Works Versa 1W prototype

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Keegan Bradley

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - BMW Championship

Related Articles - FedExCup

Related Articles - Cleveland RTX4

Related Articles - Srixon Z-STAR

Related Articles - TaylorMade M2

Related Articles - Callaway APEX

Related Articles - Odyssey

Golf News

Do rookies really win you the Ryder Cup? We find out...
WATCH: Ryder Cup rookie Tony Finau performs shirtless dance
2018 Ryder Cup: How to watch on TV
Jim Furyk names final US Ryder Cup wild card
Justin Rose becomes fourth Englishman to reach world No.1

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t get stuck on the downswing
Watch
play button
The correct posture is the key to consistency
Watch
play button
Don’t let the hands flip over at impact
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s takeaway tips
Watch
See all videos right arrow