WITB: Paul Waring uses putter you've never heard of to win Nordea Masters

Gear

WITB: Paul Waring uses putter you've never heard of to win Nordea Masters

By David Cunninghame20 August, 2018
WITB Paul waring Nordea Masters European Tour Kramski putters Titleist Pro V1x FootJoy Tour-S TaylorMade M2 Wilson Staff Titleist
Paul Waring Witb Main

Paul Waring defeated Thomas Aiken in a playoff to claim his first European Tour title in his 200th start at the Nordea Masters.

Both players began the final round on 12-under-par and both fired rounds of 68 to force the playoff. After Aiken hit his tee shot into the water, a par was enough for Waring to secure that long awaited first victory.

Paul Waring Witb 3

The 33-year-old put on an impressive ball striking display in Gothenburg, finding 75% off greens in regulation for the week. He has three different Wilson iron models in his bag, including a C300 Forged 3-iron, and, in a rather odd mix, has a lone V6 9-iron in amongst the rest of his V4 irons.

Waring has stuck with last year’s TaylorMade M2 driver and currently uses a Titleist 917 F2 3-wood.

However, the most eye-catching club in the Englishman’s bag is his putter – and there’s a good chance you’ve never heard of it before.

Paul Waring Witb

He uses an unusual Kramski HPP 326 TP putter. Kramski is a German putter brand that specialises in creating high-end, high precision designs.

In 2002 its founder Wiestaw Kramski set out with the goal to create the best putter in the world. His original family business specialised in developing stamped tools for such global companies as Bosch and Siemens. The trained toolmaker and designer took almost three years to developed the first high-precision putter, releasing it in 2005.

The HHP putter line consists of numerous models but you’ll have to pay a premium price for these distinctive flat sticks. The model Waring uses will set you back a little over £750.

Paul Waring – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade 2017 M2 (9.5˚)

Fairway Wood: Titleist 917 F2 (15˚)

Irons: Wilson Staff C300 Forged (3), Wilson Staff V4 (4-8, PW,) Wilson Staff V6 (9)

Wedges: Wilson Staff PMP (48°), Titleist Vokey SM6 (54˚), Titleist Vokey SM6 (60˚)

Putter: Kramski HPP 326 TP

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Tour-S

