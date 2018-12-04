search
HomeGearWITB - The clubs Jon Rahm used to win the Hero World Challenge

Gear

WITB - The clubs Jon Rahm used to win the Hero World Challenge

By David Cunninghame03 December, 2018
Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm claimed a four-shot victory at the Hero World Challenge after shooting an impressive final round 65 using a full bag of TaylorMade equipment.

The Spaniard’s victory vaults him up to two places to sixth on the Official World Golf Rankings and marks his third win of 2018.

It was the 24-year-old’s ball striking that was key to his success in the Bahamas. As he has for much of the year, Rahm gamed his P750 irons from 4 to PW equipped with trusted True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts.

He carded 25 birdies or better during the four rounds, finishing in a tie for fourth in the greens in regulation stats. It remains to be seen whether Rahmbo will switch to TaylorMade’s recently released P760 irons but he is likely to be testing them extensively during the off-season.

Rahm Witb 2

Prior to the Ryder Cup, Rahm took the decision to switch back to his 2017 M2 driver. For all of 2018 PGA Tour season Rahm had been using TaylorMade’s M4 driver with Twist Face technology and was incredibly successful with it.

He finished second in Strokes Gained: Off the tee for the season behind fellow TaylorMade staffer Dustin Johnson, so the change did come as a bit of a surprise.

That being said, however, he was third in the driving accuracy stats for the week in the Bahamas and the commanding four-shot win has certainly validated his decision.

Jon Rahm – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5˚, Aldila Tour Green 75TX)
3-wood: TaylorMade M3 (16˚, Aldila Tour Green 75TX)
Utility iron: TaylorMade RSi TP UDI (23˚, Project X 6.5)
Irons: TaylorMade P-750 (4-PW, Project X 6.5)
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (51˚, 55˚), TaylorMade Hi-Toe (60˚, Project X 6.5)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red
Ball: TaylorMadeTP5X (#10)

