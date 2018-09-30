search
Gear

WITB: The clubs Oliver Fisher used to card first European Tour 59

By David Cunninghame21 September, 2018
As you may have read elsewhere on the site, Oliver Fisher has become the first player in European tour history to card a magical round of 59.

The 30-year-old Englishman had ten birdies, an eagle and seven pars in the second round of the Portugal Masters to write his name into the history books.

Currently under contract with Mizuno, Fisher has been playing this year with a mixed set of their MP-18 SC irons and two of the brand’s MP-18 MMC Fli-His. He also carries three of Mizuno’s T7 wedges.

Fisher’s irons play has always been one of his strongest assets. He currently ranks 48th in Stokes Gained: Approach play this season on the European tour and, after today’s remarkable display, he us likely to climb further up those stats.

One of the highlights from his round, of which there are many, has to be his approach into 17. Fisher hit a stunning second shot into the 588-yard par-5, finding the green and setting up an eagle putt. His first putt didn’t quite make it to the hole but the ensuing birdie was enough to get the Englishman to 12 under par.

Following that all-important final birdie, Fisher pummelled a drive up the last with his Titleist 917 D2 driver, paving the way to a solid par and tour history.

The Englishman also has a Scotty Cameron putter in the bag and uses Titleist’s Pro V1x golf ball.

Oliver Fisher – What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist 917 D2

Fairway woods: Titleist 917 F2

Utility irons: Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi (2,3, Project X 6.5)

Irons: Mizuno MP-18 SC (4-9, Project X 6.5)

Wedges: Mizuno T7 (46˚, 51˚, 58˚, Project X 6.5)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

