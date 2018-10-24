search
HomeGearWITB - The clubs that got Brooks Koepka to world No.1

Gear

WITB - The clubs that got Brooks Koepka to world No.1

By bunkered.co.uk21 October, 2018
Come in number twenty-three.

Brooks Koepka has becomethe 23rd player to reach the top of the Official World Golf Ranking – and he got there with one of the most eclectic bags of clubs you’ll find on tour.

The American had no fewer than five different brands in his bag as he cruised to a four-shot victory in the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges in South Korea, a win that helped him reach No.1 in the world for the first time.

Central to Koepka’s fifth career PGA Tour win was his accuracy with his irons. He hit almost 80% of his greens in regulation (56/72) using his trusty Mizuno JPX 900 Tour irons - irons that were reportedly designed by the Japanese brand with Koepka in mind.

Brooks Koepka Witb Us Open

Knowing that Koepka’s Titleist deal was due to expire at the end of 2015, Mizuno made the JPX 900 Tour hoping to convince Koepka to put them in play.

In the end, he signed with Nike but, when the ‘Swoosh’ exited the golf club hardware market in August 2016, Koepka became a free agent once more. At that point, Mizuno reached back out to him and, after much testing, the clubs went into his bag at the beginning of this year.

Brooks Koepka: What’s in the bag…

Driver: TaylorMade M3 460 (9.5˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70TX shaft)

3 Wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL (16.5˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80TX shaft)

Driving Iron: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3, Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec X-Flex shaft)

Irons: Mizuno JPX-900 Tour (4-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 Raw (52-12F, 56-10S), Titleist Vokey SM4 TVD Raw (60-08) (True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts in all three)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Only T10 Select Newport 2

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 

