WITB: The clubs that got Justin Rose to world No.1

Despite losing out to Keegan Bradley in a play-off at the BMW Championship, Justin Rose is now the world’s No.1 golfer following his solo second place finish at Aronimink.



The Englishman has dethroned Dustin Johnson, becoming the 22nd different payer to sit atop the Official World Golf Ranking since it was introduced in 1986. He is only the fourth Englishman to do so.

The 38-year-old’s rise up through the rankings over the last 12 months has been achieved with the help of a full bag TaylorMade equipment.

It is hard to pick out the strongest facet of Rose’s game. He is solid across the board and currently ranks second in Strokes Gained: Total and second in scoring average for the 2018 PGA Tour season.



His ability to hit the ball straight and relatively long off the tee, however, has always stood him in good stead. At the beginning of this year, he decided to put TaylorMade’s M3 driver in the bag, along with an M4 3-wood and an M3 5-wood. This season he ranks 13th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-tee.

Before the launch of TaylorMade’s P730 irons last August, Rose decided to put his very own P730 Rose Proto irons into play.

The shaping improvements in the P730s were a result of direct feedback from the likes of Rose, Dustin Johnson and other PGA Tour players over the past several years. The overall blade profile is slightly smaller with cleaner and crisper lines, particularly in the 7-8-9 iron transition.

This season, the Englishman has gone from 12th in Stokes Gained: around-the-green in 2017 to sixth. Along with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jason Day, Rose currently uses TaylorMade’s Hi-Toe wedge. He has a 60˚ model in the bag that he first put into play at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai last year.

The final weapon in Rose’s arsenal is his TaylorMade TP Ardmore 2 putter. The Ardmore features TaylorMade’s patented Pure Roll insert technology that combines 45° grooves with a softer polymer to increase topspin and improve forward roll.



It is the Englishman’s putting that has seen the biggest improvement over the last 12 months. For the 2017 season, he ranked a fairly dismal 123rd in Strokes Gained: Putting, whereas this season he currently sits 11th in the same category.

Justin Rose – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M3 440 (9˚ Mitsubishi Tensei CK 70TX)

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M4 (15˚), TaylorMade M3 (19˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK 80TX)

Irons: TaylorMade P790 (4), TaylorMade P730 Rose Proto (5-9, KBS Tour C-Taper 125 S+)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48˚, 52˚, 56˚) TaylorMade Hi-Toe (60˚, KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 135X)

Putter: TaylorMade TP Ardmore 2

Ball: TaylorMade TP5 (#99)