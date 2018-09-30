WITB: The clubs that helped Tiger Woods end his winless drought

Tiger Woods is a PGA Tour winner again – and he got there with a little help from the putter he used to win 13 of his 14 major championships.

Former world No.1 Woods snapped a winless drought stretching back to the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational with a two-shot win in the Tour Championship at East Lake. The final event of the 2017/18 PGA Tour season gave the 42-year-old the 80th PGA Tour victory of his career.

Woods' putting was a huge part of his success, which fully vindicated his decision to go back to his old, trusty Scotty.

Tiger put the Newport 2 back in his bag at the BMW Championship a fortnight ago after trialling various different options during a pre-tournament practice round with Rory McIlroy. It helped him finish in a tie for sixth at Aronimink. This week, it did rather better…

Elsewhere, Tiger’s bag is almost exclusively TaylorMade. The Diamana D+ White Board shaft in his woods was a switch he made ahead of the Northern Trust, the opening event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Similar to the Newport 2, it’s a model he previously had great success with, up until the 2013-14 PGA Tour season. Also at the Northern Trust, he swapped out a TaylorMade driving iron in favour of an M1 5-wood.

Woods’ ball, meanwhile, is the Bridgestone TourB XS. Victory for Tiger made it three wins out of four in the FedEx Cup Playoffs for Bridgestone balls, following Bryson DeChambeau’s victories in the opening two events (the Northern Trust and Dell Technologies Championship).

What’s in Tiger Woods’ bag

Driver: TaylorMade M3 460 (9.5˚) - Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White Board 73TX

3-wood: TaylorMade M3 (13˚) - Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White Board 83TX

5-wood: TaylorMade M1 2017 (19˚) - Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White Board 83TX

Irons: TaylorMade TW-Phase1 prototype (3-PW) - True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw (56˚, 60˚) - True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B XS

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord