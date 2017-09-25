There are no results available.
Xander Schauffele's winning WITB: 2017 Tour Championship

Gear

Xander Schauffele's winning WITB: 2017 Tour Championship

By Bunkered Golf Magazine25 September, 2017
WITB Xander Schauffele
Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele all but locked in his award for Rookie of the Year after capturing the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake.

The 23-year-old used mostly TaylorMade equipment as he edged out FedEx Cup champion Justin Thomas by one stroke, concluding a PGA Tour season that has included two wins, four top tens and 11 top 25s.

Armed with his 2017 M2 driver, Schauffele finished the week with a 314.5 yard average off the tee and hit more than 60% of fairways. His massive 347-yard drive on the 18th put him in perfect position to make that final birdie.

As well as driving prowess, Schauffele also put on a ball-striking display hitting just under 71% of greens in regulation.

REVIEWED: TaylorMade P790 irons

Xander Schauffele – What’s in the bag

Driver:TaylorMade M2 (9.5˚)
3-wood:TaylorMade M1 (15˚)
Irons:TaylorMade P790 (2), TaylorMade P750 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (52˚, 56˚, 60˚)
Putter: Odyssey Works Big T
Ball:TaylorMade TP5x
Apparel: adidas
Shoes: adidas adiPure

