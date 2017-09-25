Xander Schauffele's winning WITB: 2017 Tour Championship

Xander Schauffele all but locked in his award for Rookie of the Year after capturing the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake.



The 23-year-old used mostly TaylorMade equipment as he edged out FedEx Cup champion Justin Thomas by one stroke, concluding a PGA Tour season that has included two wins, four top tens and 11 top 25s.

Armed with his 2017 M2 driver, Schauffele finished the week with a 314.5 yard average off the tee and hit more than 60% of fairways. His massive 347-yard drive on the 18th put him in perfect position to make that final birdie.

As well as driving prowess, Schauffele also put on a ball-striking display hitting just under 71% of greens in regulation.

Xander Schauffele – What’s in the bag

Driver:TaylorMade M2 (9.5˚)

3-wood:TaylorMade M1 (15˚)

Irons:TaylorMade P790 (2), TaylorMade P750 (4-PW)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (52˚, 56˚, 60˚)

Putter: Odyssey Works Big T

Ball:TaylorMade TP5x

Apparel: adidas

Shoes: adidas adiPure