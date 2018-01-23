There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearXXIO releases tenth generation X line-up

Gear

XXIO releases tenth generation X line-up

By Bunkered Golf Magazine23 January, 2018
XXIO Drivers Fairway Woods Irons
Xxiodriver

XXIO® has announced the launch of the all-new XXIO X range – the tenth generation of the brand’s flagship woods and irons product line-up.

XXIO X (pronounced ZEK-si-oh ten) features new True-Focus Impact Technology, which combines a larger sweet spot with a shaft that helps golfers find the centre of the face more often so moderate swing speed golfers can experience easier distance.

The technology, which is found in every XXIO X club, is a combination of two innovations: Smart Impact Shaft and High Energy Impact Head.

Together, these two features increase a moderate swing speed golfer’s chances of finding the sweet spot from 58% to 68%.

Xxiodriver W

XXIO X is also extremely lightweight compared to average golf equipment. With lighter components and a higher balance point, XXIO X’s Low Swing MOI helps increase club head and ball speed without requiring any swing changes.

“We build golf clubs differently than any other manufacturer and our equipment is lightweight and easy-to-swing.,” said Dean Cracknell of XXIO.

“Each club features custom-made shafts and grips, ensuring that every component actively helps moderate swing speed golfers get more distance and more control.”

As well as the True-Focus Impact Technology, other key features of the XXIO X woods are an increased COR in the most common impact locations, a high-density rear weight to improve CG location for a higher launch and a thin, lightweight titanium crown for increased forgiveness.

Xxioirons

Meanwhile, the key technologies in the irons are tungsten nickel sole weight positioned low and deep for a higher launch, progressive weight shapes to optimise performance of each loft and a titanium face construction creates a larger sweet spot with higher ball speeds.

XXIO X 2018 range

Available: February 2, 2018
Price: Driver - £799; Fairway woods - £499; Hybrids - £349; Irons (Graphite, 5-PW) - £1,399; Irons (Steel, 5-PW) - £1,199.
@XXIOEurope
xxiouk.com

Related Articles - Drivers

Related Articles - Fairway Woods

Related Articles - Irons

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

-

Golf News

36-hole future of famed Scottish links uncertain
Montrose Links

By Martin Inglis

Tiger Woods: Farmers Insurance Open special betting markets
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Beaming Bjorn, Monty agony: 5 things you missed this weekend
Thomas Bjorn

By Martin Inglis

TV host brands club 'disgraceful' after voting against equality motion
Henni Goya

By Martin Inglis

Jon Rahm: The numbers behind his stunning rise
Jon Rahm

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

Rory McIlroy plays down heart irregularity
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Cannabis factory set to be built on golf course

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Ian Poulter receives WGC trophy... 5 years after winning it
Ian Poulter

By Martin Inglis

Paul Casey 'never had an issue' with Monty
Paul Casey

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods' ex opens up on their relationship
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Even the right grip change can feel strange
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives pro Stephen McCarthy a whirlwind lesson
Watch
play button
The right address is the basis of every good golf swing
Watch
play button
Posture and set-up tips from Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below