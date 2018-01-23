XXIO releases tenth generation X line-up

XXIO® has announced the launch of the all-new XXIO X range – the tenth generation of the brand’s flagship woods and irons product line-up.



XXIO X (pronounced ZEK-si-oh ten) features new True-Focus Impact Technology, which combines a larger sweet spot with a shaft that helps golfers find the centre of the face more often so moderate swing speed golfers can experience easier distance.

The technology, which is found in every XXIO X club, is a combination of two innovations: Smart Impact Shaft and High Energy Impact Head.



Together, these two features increase a moderate swing speed golfer’s chances of finding the sweet spot from 58% to 68%.

XXIO X is also extremely lightweight compared to average golf equipment. With lighter components and a higher balance point, XXIO X’s Low Swing MOI helps increase club head and ball speed without requiring any swing changes.

“We build golf clubs differently than any other manufacturer and our equipment is lightweight and easy-to-swing.,” said Dean Cracknell of XXIO.

“Each club features custom-made shafts and grips, ensuring that every component actively helps moderate swing speed golfers get more distance and more control.”

As well as the True-Focus Impact Technology, other key features of the XXIO X woods are an increased COR in the most common impact locations, a high-density rear weight to improve CG location for a higher launch and a thin, lightweight titanium crown for increased forgiveness.

Meanwhile, the key technologies in the irons are tungsten nickel sole weight positioned low and deep for a higher launch, progressive weight shapes to optimise performance of each loft and a titanium face construction creates a larger sweet spot with higher ball speeds.

XXIO X 2018 range

Available: February 2, 2018

Price: Driver - £799; Fairway woods - £499; Hybrids - £349; Irons (Graphite, 5-PW) - £1,399; Irons (Steel, 5-PW) - £1,199.

@XXIOEurope

xxiouk.com

