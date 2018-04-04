Zoom Aqua Control glove 'like a second skin'

Innovative golf glove brand, Zoom, has brought its latest development to the market –Zoom Aqua Control.



Built on the brand’s unique Flexx-Fit technology, the Aqua Control utilises an ingenious mix of flex zones to fit the contours of a golfer’s hand, feeling like a second skin whatever the player’s usual size.

Developed with Austrian tour pro Marcus Brier, Zoom technology gives fantastic shot feedback due to its ‘second skin’ characteristics. Now for 2018, with the introduction of the Aqua Control, Zoom has a glove that fits every golfer and every golfing occasion.

The Aqua Control combines breathable Lycra material with premium kangaroo leather to provide a glove that is twice as durable, fits all sizes, and delivers incredible grip in dry conditions that is matched by its performance in the wet.

This innovative blend of technology also benefits from Zoom Shape-Fit which maintains the perfect shape of the glove, staying wrinkle free round after round and providing a perfectly secure connection to the club.

In addition to the most modern technology, Zoom gloves feature several colour combinations that make them stand out from the crowd.



With all weather performance, lasting durability, multiple colour combinations and one size that fits all, Zoom Aqua Control really is the best fit for every golfer.

Zoom Aqua Control glove

Available: Now

Price: Aqua Control - £19.99; Grip - £14.99; Weather - £11.99; Tour (Cabretta) - £19.99

Colours: White/Black/Red; Charcoal/Fuschia; Black/Charcoal/Lime; Black/Red zoomgloves.de/en/