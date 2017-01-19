Bettinardi unveils 2017 putters line-up

• Chicago-based brand Bettinardi unveils new putters

• Studio Stock and Queen B headline 2017 releases

• “We believe there’s something for every golfer in the range”



Bettinardi Golf, the specialist milled putter manufacturer based in Chicago, has released its 2017 range in the UK, including striking new putters and head covers in its Studio Stock and Queen B series.

Consisting of 15 premium models across its four popular ranges – which also includes the classic BB Series and the standout iNOVAi – each putter is hand-crafted from one piece of high-quality milled carbon steel using hi-tech CNC milling technology at the brand’s state-of-the-art factory.

“We have refined the range for this season adding more new models while continuing to use the best face milling technology in the game,” said Sam Bettinardi, VP of Sales & Marketing. “Since we’re out on tour most weeks, talking and listening to feedback from the players, we believe that there’s something for every golfer in the latest range, from amateur to elite professional.”

Studio Stock Series

Featuring brand new models for 2017, the Studio Stock series are PGA Tour proven thanks to multiple winner and Bettinardi ambassador Matt Kuchar, who pioneered the Arm Lock technique in 2013. Each of the models feature a Mercury Grey finish providing a confidence-inspiring look at address and incorporating the brands F.I.T (Feel Impact Technology) Face milling where material is removed from the face in order to produce a softer feel at impact.

The compact SS3 mallet features a single bend shaft that frames the ball squarely at address and is available in standard length (33”-35”) and counterbalance with lengths ranging from 36”-40” with 3° loft. Two blade options are also available with the SS8 being created from the popular JAM head style featuring a high-toe topline and squared off edges. Available in 33”-35” length and 3° loft.

Completing the SS Series is the popular SS28 model featuring a wider head and a slight toe-hang, adding extra assurance that the putter will stay square through impact.

The Arm Lock model (40”-42” with 5° loft) is available along with a standard length option ranging from 33” to 35” with 3° loft that is also available with a centre shaft.

All of the Studio Stock series are available with a standard or jumbo deep-etched Lamkin grip with new cord lining, delivering maximum feel and shot feedback. Recommended retail price for all three putters is £309.

Queen B Series

Combining performance with striking looks, the Queen B Series features the brands Micro-Honeycomb face, a miniature version of the patented larger version found on the BB Series. This allows for a muted, yet crisp feel at impact for players looking for consistent speed and feel.

The Queen B 8 is an entirely new design based on feedback from tour players. The compact, mid-size mix of blade and mallet features weighting around the edge and a quarter-toe hang, favouring golfers with a slight arcing stroke.

Specifically designed for the player with a more broadly arcing stroke, the Queen B 9 half-mallet features a gentle curvature towards the toe and crescent milled neck for a compact and curved appearance.

Both the Queen B series have a Satin Silver finish and are aimed at male and female golfers with 33”-35” length options and a 3° loft.

Both putters are available with a standard or jumbo deep-etched Lamkin grip with new cord lining at a recommended retail price of £309.

iNOVAi

The successful iNOVAi 3.0, released last year integrates motion technology with detailed craftsmanship creating a new fang-head design with a high MOI. Its two-part construction comes from Black anodized aluminium and Stainless Steel featuring F.I.T Face milling and two alignment aids.

Available with a standard or jumbo deep-etched Lamkin grip in standard, counterbalance and centre shafted options with lengths ranging from 33” to 40” with 2° loft.

The recommended retail price is £269 for the standard and centre shaft option and £279 for counterbalance.

BB Series

Finished in Midnight Black and a brushed Nickel shaft, the BB Series features the distinctive Bettinardi branding in a standout lime green colourway including the eye-catching grip. The patented Bettinardi Hyper-Honeycomb milled face is for players looking for a firm feel at impact and a consistent speed towards the hole.

The BB1, BB1F and BB8 models are classic blade putters with subtle differences in the neck and weighting to set them apart.

The BB1 is a traditional heel-toe weighted blade with an indented neck featuring light milling marks displaying the craftsmanship that goes into making every Bettinardi putter. The difference in the BB1F is that it includes a neck that is ridge-milled and fades right into the head of the putter itself; allowing for a conventional smoothed out stroke. The BB8 features a plumber’s neck and a two-tiered heal-toe weighted cavity back design with squared off edges and topline.

Complementing its three blade companions is the classic BB40 mallet that is weighted around the edges to create a larger sweet spot. The classic head shape and extended sight line allows for easier alignment generating confidence at address.

All BB Series putters are available in 33”-35” length and 3° loft with a standard or jumbo deep-etched Lamkin grip, at a recommended retail price of £269.

Left-handed models are available in the BB1, SS3, and iNOVAi 3.0.

The 2017 Bettinardi range is available from selected UK retailers this month. For more information about Bettinardi putters and wedges, please visit www.jsint.com.

