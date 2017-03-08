Big Max add to award-winning Aqua range

• Big Max add two designs to award-winning Aqua range

• The V-1 and Style offer an unmatched level of waterproof

• They are ultra lightweight with tear resistant materials

Big Max has added two new innovative designs to its award-winning Aqua bag series.

The Big Max Aqua V-1 and Aqua Style offer an unmatched level of waterproofing that promise to keep golfers’ gear dry all year round and are ultra lightweight with tear resistant materials.

The V-1 offers all the practicality that most spacious golf bags do, but adds something extra that to make it distinctly Big Max as it comes with the first ever ‘Sport Organiser’ on the golf market.

It has a new, patented V-Lock System that uses a simple Turn and Lock technology to keep all of your woods locked in place leaving an unobscured view of the irons and an easy choice for every club for the next shot.

The V-1 also offers 14 full-length dividers (above), nine waterproof pockets, two cooler pockets and a dedicated battery pocket.

Meanwhile, the Style (above) takes a classic design approach while weighing just 2.1kg. A 14-way divider top and nine waterproof pockets keep the clubs neatly organised. The Aqua Style lives up to its name with five different colour combinations.

The V-1 and Style add to Big Max’ already impressive Aqua range that includes the Tour, Sport, V-1 and Style cart bags and Aqua 6, 7 and 8 stand bags.

Big Max Aqua V-1 and Aqua Style

Aqua V-1

Price: £299.99

Colours: Black/Silver, Black/Lime, Blue/Black/Silver, Red/Black/White, White/Black/Orange

Aqua Style

Price: £249.99

Colours: White/Pink, Graphite/Orange, Silver/Lime, Crème/Chocolate and Navy/Silver

Available: Now

More info: bigmaxgolf.com

Twitter: @BigMaxGolf

