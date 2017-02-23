bunkered.co.uk
 
Big Max Blade Quattro trolley released

By on February 23, 2017

• Big Max release new four-wheel drive Blade Quattro trolley
• The Blade Quattro is equipped with fold flat technology
• It will help golfers tackle the toughest of course conditions

Big Max have revealed their latest product, which will help golfers tackle the toughest golf course conditions.

The four-wheel drive Blade Quattro is the first of its kind and will bring stability and a fold flat technology to golfers tackling treacherous terrain.

Used in Big Max’ award-winning Blade+ and Autofold FF trolleys, the new fold flat technology (shown below) is the perfect partner for the Blade Quattro.

So what is new and so innovative about this new trolley, and why should customers fork out £279.99 for it?

Firstly, the additional wheel poses no difficulties with all four flipping neatly under the trolley in one swift motion.

It has a robust and stable frame and the simplicity with which it folds, transports and stores is nothing short of remarkable.

The real test for the Blade Quattro though is how it copes on the course during tough conditions, even with the largest tour bags on board.

It offers complete stability even when traversing a hillside and keeps you on course whatever the conditions are like under foot.

The trolley also comes with a host of new features. From the organiser panel with storage compartments, to the height adjustable handle and quick fix, to the lok fixings for Big Max accessories – this trolley really has it all.

Big Max Blade Quattro trolley

Available: March 2017
Colours: Black, Lime/Black, White, White/Red
Price: £279.99
More info: bigmaxgolf.co.uk

