Bushnell Pro X2 is brand’s best yet

Bushnell Golf has advanced the laser market once again with the launch of the Pro X2 rangefinder.

The Pro X2 is being called the most advanced laser rangefinder to date as it includes a handful of new and innovative features including Slope-Switch Technology.

The technology gives users the distances adjusted based on gradient providing the most accurate numbers possible, giving you the best chance of hitting it close no matter what challenges the course presents.

“Slope-Switch Technology makes it extremely easy to get compensated distances” – Derek Schuman

Another added perk of the Slope-Switch Technology on the Pro X2 is that it can be used for both practising and competing as slope mode can be swtiched off, ensuring the device conforms to local rulings.

“The Pro X2 provides golfers with the best of both worlds with a two-in-one laser rangefinder,” said Derek Schuman, Bushnell Golf’s marketing manager. “Slope-Switch Technology makes it extremely easy to get compensated distances with a flick of the switch.”

“The introduction of the Pro X2 demonstrates our passion to provide Tour players and elite amateur players with the most precise distance measuring devices on the market.”

The Pro X2 comes with rubber armoured metal housing, meaning the device is fully IPRX7 waterproof and also features JOLT Technology.

This means when the golfer aims the Pro X2 at the flag, the JOLT Technology will provide short, vibrating bursts to isolate the target and lock onto the flag with the help of Bushnell ’s advanced PinSeeker Technology. The vibrating burst reinforces that golfers have the exact distance to the flag.

Bryson DeChambeau is one of many Tour pros already benefitting from the new device.

Bushnell Pro X2 rangefinder

Available: End of March

Price: £449

More info: bushnellgolf.co.uk

Twitter: @BushnellGolf

