Callaway Chrome Soft has big new addition

• Callaway unveils 2017 golf ball line-up – including Chrome Soft X

• The Chrome Soft X offers a softer feel with Tour-level distance

• Also revealed are new and updated Supersoft and Warbird lines

Callaway has today announced its full golf ball line-up for 2017 – including a new addition to the Callaway Chrome Soft line.

The Callaway Chrome Soft X offers a softer feel with Tour-level distance, workability and control, with that and the Chrome Soft ball sharing the same four-piece construction of:

• Callaway’s innovative two-layer Dual SoftFast Core®

• A spin-regulating SubMantle

• An ultra-soft urethane cover

Read more -> Callaway’s 2017 driver are here… and they’re EPIC!

Both balls also feature the flight-extending HEX aerodynamics.

The differences lie in the Callaway Chrome Soft X’s firmer core and cover combination, promoting more ball speed off the tee, more spin through the bag, and a piercing and workable ball flight.

Chrome Soft X Chrome Soft

Distance Long Long

Feel Soft Softer

Flight Mid High

Greenside control Best Best

Read more -> Check out the Tour pro-inspired Mack Daddy wedges

Dave Bartels, Callaway’s senior of golf ball R&D, said: “Chrome Soft is designed to promote a high, straight, distance-enhancing trajectory.

“In Chrome Soft X we wanted to create a ball that does everything Chrome Soft does, but with a piercing trajectory and more workable ball flight desired by many Tour Professionals and elite amateurs.”

Current Callaway Chrome Soft staffers include Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Jim Furyk, Danny Willett and Thomas Pieters.

Supersoft

Also new and improved for 2017, the Supersoft ball is Callaway’s softest feeling that dials in super-straight distance.

The company’s lowest compression golf ball, it features a new ultra-low core for faster ball speeds and super-low spin for longer and straighter flights on full shots.

A soft cover and new premium HEX Aerodynamics® help reduce drag and enhance lift, while improved greenside control comes from a new, softer Tri-ionomer™ cover.

Warbird

Completing the 2017 line-up, the new and improved Warbird is specifically designed for those who want greater distance.

It has a large, soft, highly compressible high-energy core that unlocks astonishing ball speed and, coupled with HEX Aerodynamics®, reduces drag and promotes a high launch.

Follow @BunkeredOnline

Callaway Chrome Soft, Supersoft & Warbird

Available: February 3, 2017

Price: Callaway Chrome Soft & Chrome Soft X – £32.99; Supersoft – £19.99; Warbird – £16.99

Colours: White & yellow (Truvis colour options available in Chrome Soft range

More info: callawaygolf.com

More Reading