Callaway Mack Daddy Forged wedges land

• Tour pros inspire design of Callaway Mack Daddy Forged wedges

• They have been built with squarer toe and straighter leading edge

• Progressive CG & new 16-groove setup means spin isn’t sacrificed

Master of wedge design, Roger Cleveland, has worked in tandem with Tour pros to create the new premium Callaway Mack Daddy Forged wedges.

Suitable for golfers of all levels, the unique new shape of the Callaway Mack Daddy Forged wedges sees less offset, a squarer toe and a straighter leading edge, giving a clean, traditional appearance at address, which is preferred by tour players.

More control is achieved by players thanks to a progressive centre of gravity (CG), which gradually moves upwards as the loft of each wedge increases.

This produces a lower and easier to control flight in the higher lofts without sacrificing spin, making it easier to attack pins.

Another reason why spin is not sacrificed is a new 16-groove setup. A new groove has been added at the bottom, close to the leading edge, to give added stopping power, especially on pitches and chips.

A new •R• sole grind also gives the Callaway Mack Daddy Forged wedges the versatility to play shots from all types of grasses.

A defined crescent sole and mid-bounce creates more precision shot-making options in the short game, from square-faced skippers to open-faced flops.

The Callaway Mack Daddy Forged wedges are also already making a noise on Tour, with Daniel Berger and Tony Finau having them in their bags at last week’s SBS Tournament of Champions.

Callaway Mack Daddy Forged wedges

Stock shaft: True Temper Dynamic Golf Tour Issue

Stock grip: Lamkin UTx

Lofts/Bounce: 50°/10°, 52°/10°, 54°/10°, 56°/10°, 58°/8° and 60°/8°

Price: £139

Available: February 20, 2017