Callaway Mack Daddy Forged wedges land

• Tour pros inspire design of Callaway Mack Daddy Forged wedges
• They have been built with squarer toe and straighter leading edge
• Progressive CG & new 16-groove setup means spin isn’t sacrificed
Suitable for golfers of all levels, the unique new shape of the Callaway Mack Daddy Forged wedges sees less offset, a squarer toe and a straighter leading edge, giving a clean, traditional appearance at address, which is preferred by tour players.
More control is achieved by players thanks to a progressive centre of gravity (CG), which gradually moves upwards as the loft of each wedge increases.
This produces a lower and easier to control flight in the higher lofts without sacrificing spin, making it easier to attack pins.
Another reason why spin is not sacrificed is a new 16-groove setup. A new groove has been added at the bottom, close to the leading edge, to give added stopping power, especially on pitches and chips.
A new •R• sole grind also gives the Callaway Mack Daddy Forged wedges the versatility to play shots from all types of grasses.
A defined crescent sole and mid-bounce creates more precision shot-making options in the short game, from square-faced skippers to open-faced flops.
The Callaway Mack Daddy Forged wedges are also already making a noise on Tour, with Daniel Berger and Tony Finau having them in their bags at last week’s SBS Tournament of Champions.
Stock shaft: True Temper Dynamic Golf Tour Issue
Stock grip: Lamkin UTx
Lofts/Bounce: 50°/10°, 52°/10°, 54°/10°, 56°/10°, 58°/8° and 60°/8°
Price: £139
Available: February 20, 2017