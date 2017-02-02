Cobra Golf King Pur wedges have ‘max spin’

• Cobra Golf introduce all-new King Pur wedges for 2017

• The wedges have three sole grind catering for different play

• All wedges feature Cobra’s Progressive Milled Grooves tech

Cobra Golf has introduced new King Pur wedges, featuring a new raw, un-plated stainless steel finish for maximum spin, improved feel, versatility and precision around the greens.

The Pur Wedges use Cobra’s Progressive Spin Technology in three specific sole grinds designed to cater to three very different types of wedge play and conditions.

The all-new finish diffuses sunlight to reduce glare at address, while the wedges are designed and manufactured using Cobra’s cutting-edge Progressive Milled Grooves technology.

This technology involves wider grooves and closer gapping on higher lofted wedges, and traditional thinner, deeper grooves on lower lofted wedges.

The reason behind this is the wider groove design allows higher lofted wedges (56-60-degree) to grab the ball to impart more spin, and make spin performance more consistent throughout the wedge set.

The new grooves are combined with Variable Face Roughness (VFR), a face milling technology that maximises both RA (average roughness) and RY (max peak-to-peak depth) to the USGA limit, delivering more control and precision on greenside shots.

Like its predecessor, the King Pur wedge is available in Cobra’s three sole grind configurations. Each unique sole grind has its own set of advantages:

• Versatile (middle pic) – Sole features heel and toe relief and a medium bounce (8-10-degree) to provide overall versatility on medium to firm turf conditions.

• Classic (top pic) – High sole bounce (11-12-degree) and progressively wider sole from heel to toe for ease of use on all turf conditions.

• WideLow (above) – Low bounce (4-7-degree) with six sole that works well on medium to soft turf conditions.

What they said

“We recognise that not all golfers approach the short game with the same shot-making strategy, and turf interaction varies widely from course to course,” said Cobra Golf‘s Jose Miraflor.

“Thus, we designed our wedges with three grind options to better fit the needs of golfers with different short-games, from a variety of conditions.”

Cobra Golf King Pur wedges

Available: March 17, 2017

Price: £89 per wedge

Lofts: 52-60-degree (depending on grind preference)

Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Golf S200

Grip: Lamkin Crossline

More info: cobragolf.co.uk

