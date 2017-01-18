Ecco Cage Pro boasts new sole design

• Ecco Golf unveil exciting follow-up to Ecco Cage golf shoe

• The Ecco Cage Pro is enhanced with new Spydr-Grip outsole

• The Danish company has been boosted by signing of Lydia Ko

Ecco Golf has announced an exciting follow-up to its Cage and Cage Evo shoes: the Ecco Cage Pro.

The Ecco Cage Pro is a spikeless shoe with a revolutionary sole design to provide outstanding grip and performance.

As the inventors of the original, ground-breaking hybrid golf shoe, the Ecco Cage Pro further enhances the concept with the introduction of a new performance focused Ecco Spydr-Grip outsole.

It also features a Hydromax® treated upper, made from soft, resistant dritton leather.

The properties of the Ecco Cage Pro shoe include:

• An Ecco Spydr-Grip outsole that is less aggressive on the greens, provides outstanding grip in all conditions and minimises clogging of dirt in the sole.

• A unique, one-piece, DIP stability cage that wraps from the heel through the midsole and across the toe box.

• A design that aligns and moves with the foot’s essential ligaments and muscles.

• Ecco Freedom Fit which combines a snug heel setting with a roomier forefoot area that allows toes to move naturally.

What they said

“With Ecco Cage Pro, we’ve been able to take golf shoe design to a new dimension, and in particular, we’re extremely excited about the introduction of our new Ecco Spydr-Grip sole and the performance benefits it will provide,” said Michael Waack, Ecco’s head of global golf.

The shoe was created without the use of glue or stitching, with benefits of that being increased flexibility, durability and lightweight construction.

Ecco has been boosted in recent weeks by the signing of women’s world No.1 Lydia Ko, while the shoes are also worn by the likes of Ernie Els (above), Smylie Kaufman and Peter Hanson.

Ecco Cage Pro shoe

Available: Spring. Date TBC

Price: £160

More info: golf.ecco.com

