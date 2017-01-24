FootJoy ContourFIT is a ‘radical upgrade’

• FootJoy ContourFIT is ‘radical upgrade’ on Contour Series line
• FJ have reimagined its design completely for the latest model
• But its prime focus remains to provide unbeatable comfort
Contour was created with its prime focus on comfort and that certainly isn’t lost in the latest model – despite FootJoy reimagining its design completely.
The FootJoy ContourFIT shoe features a flexible and durable TPU DynaFlex Outsole that has been designed to flex naturally with the foot, with flex grooves specifically placed to provide maximum flexibility and mobility when walking and during the golf swing.
A Contour Plus Last inside the shoe offers a full rounded toe that is full across the foot, giving a roomier fit, while an Extra Thick Fitbed gives enhanced cushioning, providing all-day breathable comfort.
Fine-Tuned Form 3.0 further improves the quality of comfort that the shoe has under foot, while a U-Throat lacing system gives a better fit and a new achilles heel pad delivers supreme support.
“With a very successful category like Contour, the tendency is to implement minor enhancements over the life of the product, but that’s not something we subscribe to at FJ,” said Doug Robinson, vice-president of Golf Footwear Worldwide.
“It is dramatically improved over the prior generations” – Doug Robinson
“From the moment a product is created, we start looking for ways to enhance absolutely every detail – from the overall design and materials, to every stitch and groove, to the laces and cleats.
“FootJoy ContourFIT, while inspired by the Contour Series family of shoes, is dramatically improved over the prior generations and we believe will excite not only the lifetime Contour wearer, but also any comfort-seeker who tries it on for the first time.”
Available: March 1, 2017
Price: £120 – laced; £135 Boa Closure system
Styles: White and Black (laced and Boa); Black, Charcoal and White (laced only); White and Brown (laced only)