FootJoy unveil cutting edge 2017 apparel

• FootJoy unveil Spring/Summer 2017 apparel collection
• The range boasts cutting edge colours, designs and garments
• Highlighting the collection is Performance MT Lite Trouser
Highlighting the new collection is the introduction of the Performance MT Lite Trouser (below).
Geared to allow the wearer to stay cool and dry in wet and humid conditions, it is made from lightweight stretch nylon fabric that offers comfort and breathability.
One-way moisture transfer fabric helps to subdue perspiration, keeping you comfortable throughout the round, while an anti-microbial finish helps prevent odour build-up and a built-in SPF 50 UV offers protection on the course, too.
The new collection boasts four new colour schemes that blend warm and muted tones with cool and daring shades, in addition to an enhanced Essentials line.
The Mirage collection offers a cool, sharp and tailored golf apparel line. An impressive range of athletic and traditional fit shirts, as well as a choice of sleeved or sleeveless chill-out mid-layers and v-neck pullovers, presented in a mixture of spearmint, sky blue, white and navy colours.
This warm and quirky range offers a variety of performance shirts and mid-layers in a combination pink azalea, charcoal, sapphire blue and white.
Performance shirts, two chill-out pullovers, a spun poly v-neck pullover and apple green performance bedford shorts feature in this daring range. Its vibrant colour palette of melon, midnight blue, white and green apple will ensure you don’t go unnoticed on the course.
Soft and warm tones meet cool and sophisticated shades across 12 performance shirts and two chill-out pullovers. This traditional collection is available in violet, heather grey, white and black.
Their improved Essentials line delivers fresh colour schemes, with a wide selection of lower half options including the new Performance MT Lite Trouser and a selection of Performance shorts for those warm summer days.
Included in the new Spring/Summer range is a Junior Essentials collection, which takes its lead from several of the most vibrant adult garments.
A completely reimagined Women’s Golf Apparel collection offers superior comfort and performance, complemented by off-course styling.
FootJoy apparel’s excellent comfort and performance makes it a firm favourite for many golfers.
Added styles, colours and performance-driven options make this new collection fitting for every golfer.
