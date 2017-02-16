bunkered.co.uk
 
FootJoy unveil cutting edge 2017 apparel

By on February 16, 2017

FootJoy

• FootJoy unveil Spring/Summer 2017 apparel collection
• The range boasts cutting edge colours, designs and garments
• Highlighting the collection is Performance MT Lite Trouser 

FOOTJOY

No matter what the Scottish summer tries to throw at you, FootJoy’s new apparel range has a wealth of garments to choose from that will ‘make every day playable’.

Highlighting the new collection is the introduction of the Performance MT Lite Trouser (below).

Geared to allow the wearer to stay cool and dry in wet and humid conditions, it is made from lightweight stretch nylon fabric that offers comfort and breathability.

FJ17_MTLiteTrousers_92325

One-way moisture transfer fabric helps to subdue perspiration, keeping you comfortable throughout the round, while an anti-microbial finish helps prevent odour build-up and a built-in SPF 50 UV offers protection on the course, too.

The new collection boasts four new colour schemes that blend warm and muted tones with cool and daring shades, in addition to an enhanced Essentials line.

FJ17_Mirage_91990

Mirage

The Mirage collection offers a cool, sharp and tailored golf apparel line. An impressive range of athletic and traditional fit shirts, as well as a choice of sleeved or sleeveless chill-out mid-layers and v-neck pullovers, presented in a mixture of spearmint, sky blue, white and navy colours.

FJ17_Vision_91975

Vision

This warm and quirky range offers a variety of performance shirts and mid-layers in a combination pink azalea, charcoal, sapphire blue and white.

FJ17_Pacific_92119

Pacific

Performance shirts, two chill-out pullovers, a spun poly v-neck pullover and apple green performance bedford shorts feature in this daring range. Its vibrant colour palette of melon, midnight blue, white and green apple will ensure you don’t go unnoticed on the course.

FJ17_Astral_91980

Astral

Soft and warm tones meet cool and sophisticated shades across 12 performance shirts and two chill-out pullovers. This traditional collection is available in violet, heather grey, white and black.

Essentials

Their improved Essentials line delivers fresh colour schemes, with a wide selection of lower half options including the new Performance MT Lite Trouser and a selection of Performance shorts for those warm summer days.

Women and Juniors

Included in the new Spring/Summer range is a Junior Essentials collection, which takes its lead from several of the most vibrant adult garments.

A completely reimagined Women’s Golf Apparel collection offers superior comfort and performance, complemented by off-course styling.

FootJoy apparel’s excellent comfort and performance makes it a firm favourite for many golfers.

Added styles, colours and performance-driven options make this new collection fitting for every golfer.

FootJoy Spring/Summer 2017 apparel range

For more information on the full range, colour options and prices, visit footjoy.co.uk.

