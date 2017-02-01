Galvin Green release all-new apparel lines

• Galvin Green unveil 2017 apparel range with revolutionary tech

• The ultra-lightweight offering focuses on fabrics new to golf

• There are 25 new lines in men’s range and 28 in the ladies’

Revolutionary technology, standout designs and customary bright colour combinations are at the heart of the new Galvin Green apparel range for 2017.

The ultra-lightweight offering focuses on original fabrics entirely new to the golfing world across four different layers – one of which was validated by Europe’s best players at the 2016 Ryder Cup.

There are 25 brand new lines in the Galvin Green men’s range and 28 in the ladies’ collection, plus an enlarged junior offering that includes a VENTIL8™ golf shirt for the first time.

Shell layer with C-KNIT™ backer

Marking a 15-year association with the unrivalled GORE-TEX® waterproof membrane, Galvin Green has added a Japanese-made C-KNIT™ backer to form three-layer stretch fabric jackets and trousers that can ’slide & glide’ over garments underneath.

The new ARGON full-zip jacket (above) with C-KNIT™ backer claims to provide greater comfort than any other durable waterproof garment on the market and features a high collar and zipped cuffs in a rubber-like neoprene material designed to repel steady rain.

The C-KNIT™ backer material with super-smooth hand feel is also incorporated into a half-zip waterproof jacket with adjustable waist and chest tabs, the ALDRIN (below), that comes in four-colour combinations.

Matching these top quality jackets are the ARN trousers that also include C-KNIT™ backer material with GORE-TEX® stretch fabric.

Shell layer GORE®WINDSTOPPER®

Another garment in the latest collection is the BOW half-zip jacket (below) in a new GORE® WINDSTOPPER® fabric that is virtually weightless at 107gms, or the equivalent weight of just two golf balls.

Warm layer INSULA™ Lite

No Galvin Green product line has experienced a more dramatic climb in popularity in recent times than the INSULA™ pullover offering thermal regulation.

Now there is a new lightweight INSULA™ Lite fabric that is 15% lighter than the previous version, while retaining a super-smooth texture and outstanding breathability.

Cool layer VENTIL8™ Plus

The official supplier of weatherwear to Europe’s 2018 Ryder Cup team in Paris has also extended the level of breathability and moisture wicking properties of its exclusive VENTIL8™ range of premium golf shirts, featuring body-mapping technology and UV protection 20+.

Ladies Collection

The C-KNIT™ backer fabric with super-smooth hand feel also features in the new premium GORE-TEX® waterproof full-zip jacket (ALYSSA) and trousers (AISHA) in Navy & Nectarine trim on the zip, pockets and arms (XS-XL).

The ultra-lightweight Paclite® range includes the ADRIANA full-zip jacket and ASTRID waterproof trousers in four matching colours; new GORE®WINDSTOPPER® garments, INSULA™ Lite DANIELLE pullovers and jackets (DAPHNE), plus MAVIS shirts in moisture-wicking VENTIL8™ Plus that also provides UV 20+ protection.

Galvin Green 2017 apparel range

Available: Mid-February

More info: galvingreen.com

More Reading