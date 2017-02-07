Golf Pride unveil groundbreaking Align grip

• Golf Pride unveil groundbreaking new Align grip technology

• Golfers can now lock their hands in exact same grip position

• The all-new technology is featured in Golf Pride’s MCC family

Golf Pride has introduced a groundbreaking new grip technology that delivers a new level of consistency unlike anything seen before.

For the first time ever, new Align Technology features a raised ridge that extends down the back of the grip for consistent hand placement, allowing the golfer to feel the alignment.

This means that golfers can now lock their hands in the exact same grip position for every shot they face, ensuring a greater likelihood of squaring the clubface at impact every time.

The new technology is featured in the MCC family in both the traditional MCC taper profile and MCC Plus4’s larger lower hand profile.

Align Technology also features a unique micro-diamond texture and 50% firmer material compared to the surrounding grip area to increase its feel.

The flex channel separates the Align Technology ridge from the grip body to maximise elevation lift and lock the grip into fingers, while conforming to the rules of golf.

What they said

“80% of Tour players trust their games to Golf Pride, which allows us to conduct extensive professional and consumer testing to create an innovation that delivers consistent results,” said Jonathan Neal, Golf Pride ’s global marketing manager.

“A repeatable grip is critical for a lot of the best players in the world, with one in every three PGA Tour players currently using a grip with a reminder rib.

“However, they wanted it to be more pronounced, which led us to develop Align Technology.”

Follow @BunkeredOnline

Golf Pride Align grips

For more information on the Align Technology and the entire 2017 product offering, visit golfpride.com.

More Reading