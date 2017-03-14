bunkered.co.uk
 
Home / Golf Equipment / Is it time to replace your wedges?

Is it time to replace your wedges?

By on March 14, 2017

TitleistVokeyWedges

TITLEIST VOKEY WEDGES

The Titleist Vokey wedges R&D team investigate the impact of groove wear on your short game.

All wedges wear out over time, eventually reducing the spin and control you have with your wedge shots.

Using a proprietary wedge robot, the Vokey R&D team decided to research groove degradation in order to determine when you should be changing your wedges. Check out the video to see the results.

What do the pros say?

Jordan Spieth uses four Vokey wedges, changing his 60-degree every few tournaments and the rest of his wedges every couple of months.

“Fresh grooves, we have to have them,” he explained. “Our tour pins are tucked in tight spots, so you have to be able to hit it low and hit it high with the right amount of spin. If the grooves are not fresh, you’re going to get inconsistency.”

Adam Scott considers every aspect of his game in order to give him the best chance of winning golf’s biggest prizes, including how often he changes his wedges.

“It’s vital during the year to have nice clean sharp grooves,” he added. “It’s no coincidence that there are four majors and I switch my wedges out four times per year. I want ultimate performance for those four events.”

Titleist Vokey wedges

More info: vokey.com
Twitter: @VokeyWedges

David Cunninghame

Latest posts by David Cunninghame (see all)

David Cunninghame

David Cunninghame

More Reading

Bookmark and Share
Related Items
Add Comment Register



Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>