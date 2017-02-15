Lamkin Z5 is brand’s ‘most advanced grip’

• Lamkin release most advanced grip in company’s 92-year history

Premium golf grip manufacturer Lamkin has unveiled its most advanced product in its 92-year history.

The Lamkin Z5 grip has been designed to deliver maximum control, comfort and consistency with every swing using a variety of compounds, textures and colours.

It boasts five distinct zones, each delivering a specific functional advantage:

• Zones 1 & 2: Feature soft cord weave designed to provide the top hand with exceptional traction, enhanced comfort and slip-free confidence in all weather conditions.

• Zone 3: Includes two FingerLock panels to ensure the thumb is in an optimal position, while a simulated rope texture offers a tactile response to enhance club control without the need for excessive grip pressure.

• Zones 4 & 5: Provide an exceptional feel for the lower hand thanks to the shallow micro-texture and a V-shaped dividing groove that promotes consistent hand positioning.

“This is the most advanced grip Lamkin has ever produced” – Bob Lamkin

“This is the most advanced grip Lamkin has ever produced, as our team of engineers scientifically broke down the key characteristics required to properly support the top and bottom hands during the swing,” said Bob Lamkin, president and CEO of Lamkin.

“We developed unique patterns, compounds, and textures for the Z5 that enhance feel and incorporate alignment aides to increase confidence and consistency with every shot.”

Lamkin Z5 grips

Available: Now

Colours: Red, Black and Blue

Sizes: Standard & Mid-size

Price: See website

More info: lamkin.co.uk

Twitter: @LamkinGrips

