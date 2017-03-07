Mizuno introduce Nexlite SL shoe to UK

• Mizuno re-introduce golf shoes to UK and Europe for 2017

• The Nexlite SL is a lightweight, stylish, spikeless, summer shoe

• Weighing 275g, it is the lightest shoe in its category in golf

Mizuno has re-introduced golf shoes to the UK and Europe for 2017 with the release of the ultra-lightweight Nexlite SL.

The Nexlite SL is a stylish, spikeless, summer shoe that has been engineered by Mizuno’s award-winning running team to make walking the course as pleasurable and comfortable as possible.

The shoe is incredibly lightweight and, at just 275g, is the lightest shoe in its category in golf as well as the lightest Mizuno has created.

Read more -> Mizuno JPX-S ball boasts enhanced design

Much of the lightweight properties are thanks to a high-comfort, sort-touch Sofrina SK upper that reduces total shoe weight, while remaining breathable and waterproof.

That waterproofing comes via Protein Tex, a lightweight material that feels like leather and provides nearly three times as much water resistance pressure (20,000ml) as certain other waterproof membranes.

The shoe has been built on the patented Mizuno Wave platform, which runners across the globe have relied on for long-lasting cushioning, stability and comfort.

But a key golf-specific technology has been added in the form of the IG Multi Technology (Impact Grip System), which is engineered to deliver added grip and stability throughout the swing in firm conditions, and specifically through impact.

Read more -> Mizuno JPX 900 metals unleashed

“The Mizuno Wave platform is trusted by marathon runners the world over,” says Motohiro Jinno of Mizuno’s footwear division.

“But it’s just as effective to walk 36 holes on the golf course. The corrugated sole plate gives a firm cushioning and stability designed to reduce foot fatigue, which makes the last few holes that much easier.”

The Nexlite SL shoe also comes with a two-year waterproof warranty.

Follow @BunkeredOnline

Mizuno Nexlite SL shoe

Available: Now

Price: £89

Colours: Men – White/Blue, Blue/Black, Red/Black, Black; Ladies – White/Black, White/Sax

More info: golf.mizunoeurope.com

More Reading