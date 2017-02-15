Mizuno JPX-S ball boasts enhanced design

• Mizuno JPX-S ball boasts enhanced Dimple-Cluster design

• The new design has 54 more dimples than original JPX models

• Softer compression enables greater ball speed and distance

An enhanced Dimple-Cluster design is a key factor in the new Mizuno JPX-S golf ball, which promises to convert increased ball speed into extra yards.

With the new design, there are now 566 dimples in total – 54 more than on the original JPX models – further boosting the ball’s ability to maintain its flight for longer.

“Every measurable performance aspect of the JPX-S has evolved” – Tetsuya Kanayama

The micro dimples take effect at lower ball speeds to deliver increased hang time past the apex of the ball’s flight, with the aerodynamic cover design conceived and tested in Mizuno’s own air tunnel.

Through softening the core of the three-piece ball, Mizuno’s ball engineers have not only been able to enhance the feel of the JPX-S at impact, but also deliver increased initial ball speed for the majority of golfers.

“We call this ‘Balanced Performance’, as every measurable performance aspect of the Mizuno JPX-S has evolved without sacrifice of another – speed, feel, spin, aerodynamics or durability,” said Tetsuya Kanayama, director of Mizuno R&D.

But it’s not just slower swing speeds who will benefit from the softer-compression core. Mizuno’s testing produced some interesting results at slightly faster swing speeds, too.

Japan Tour player Nobuhito Sato, for example, was able to carry the Mizuno JPX-S around 255 yards with the driver – on average 18 yards longer than his normal MP-S tour ball.

“Although Sato isn’t a long hitter by tour standards, his driver clubhead speed of 102 mph is comfortably more than most amateurs,” said Alex Thorne, European Tour operations manager.

“This softer compression Mizuno JPX-S ball is going to produce greater yardage for the majority of players.”

Mizuno JPX-S golf ball

For further information on Mizuno’s full range of golf balls, clubs, apparel and accessories for 2017, or to find out why #nothingfeelslikeamizuno, visit golf.mizunoeurope.com.

