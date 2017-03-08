Mizuno release SS17 apparel range

• Mizuno combine three key technologies in SS17 apparel range

Mizuno has combined three key technologies for ultimate performance in its Spring/Summer 2017 range that is aimed at ‘serious golfers’.

Designed to reflect Mizuno’s Japanese heritage, the company’s proven Drylite, Warmalite and Windlite performance technologies deliver exactly what golfers need out on the course to play their best in all conditions.

Drylite moisture management technology, which is found in all five SS17 polo shirts, as well as shorts, helps transport excess moisture away from the body to create a comfortable and dry internal microclimate for optimum performance.

The fabric is soft and stretchable too for a free-moving swing.

The Piquet Polo features a classic cut, while the Sublimation Polo (above) adds in some bold and eye-catching frontal patterning.

The new Melange Polo (above) features a button-down collar and an extended four-button placket, with the Piquet JQ Polo sporting textured origami patterning across the chest and shoulders.

The JQ Polo (above) extends that theme further, with full body front and back textured origami patterning.

The Plain Shorts come in a traditional, tailored style with an extra front mini pocket, while the Drylite fabric also adds in a welcome degree of water repellency.

The body-warming Warmalite technology featured in the Warmalite ¼ zip top (above) acts to recycle escaping body heat, creating an insulating layer between body and garment on chillier days to help keep your swing loose.

This highly effective stretch-warming layer has a shape-holding collar, a locking zip mechanism and anti-snag shoulders to accommodate bag straps more easily.

The third and final key technology is Windlite, which offers excellent levels of protection when the wind gets up to help keep your core body temperature at an optimal level.

Streamlined and ultralight, the Wind Jacket (top image) and Wind Vest (above) are engineered for superior windproofing, and also feature a locking zip mechanism.

Mizuno SS17 apparel range

Available: Now

More info: golf.mizunoeurope.com

